|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
423.1
381.5
374.44
352.24
yoy growth (%)
10.9
1.88
6.3
30.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-217.3
-213.8
-196.28
-195.57
As % of sales
51.35
56.04
52.42
55.52
Other costs
-124.6
-102.8
-131.14
-119.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.44
26.94
35.02
33.97
Operating profit
81.2
64.9
47.01
37.02
OPM
19.19
17.01
12.55
10.5
Depreciation
-8.6
-12
-12.75
-12.35
Interest expense
-1.4
-0.8
-0.34
-0.26
Other income
53.6
35.3
35.53
19.38
Profit before tax
124.8
87.4
69.44
43.77
Taxes
-27.1
-13
-13.26
-9.97
Tax rate
-21.71
-14.87
-19.1
-22.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
97.7
74.4
56.17
33.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.61
Net profit
97.7
74.4
56.17
34.42
yoy growth (%)
31.31
32.43
63.2
-16.45
NPM
23.09
19.5
15
9.77
