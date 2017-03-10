iifl-logo-icon 1
Geometric Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

262.1
(-0.21%)
Mar 10, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

423.1

381.5

374.44

352.24

yoy growth (%)

10.9

1.88

6.3

30.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-217.3

-213.8

-196.28

-195.57

As % of sales

51.35

56.04

52.42

55.52

Other costs

-124.6

-102.8

-131.14

-119.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.44

26.94

35.02

33.97

Operating profit

81.2

64.9

47.01

37.02

OPM

19.19

17.01

12.55

10.5

Depreciation

-8.6

-12

-12.75

-12.35

Interest expense

-1.4

-0.8

-0.34

-0.26

Other income

53.6

35.3

35.53

19.38

Profit before tax

124.8

87.4

69.44

43.77

Taxes

-27.1

-13

-13.26

-9.97

Tax rate

-21.71

-14.87

-19.1

-22.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

97.7

74.4

56.17

33.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.61

Net profit

97.7

74.4

56.17

34.42

yoy growth (%)

31.31

32.43

63.2

-16.45

NPM

23.09

19.5

15

9.77

