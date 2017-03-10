Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.59
0.89
7.35
26.29
Op profit growth
32.26
5.83
-12.8
26.21
EBIT growth
62.61
13.21
-17.88
23.39
Net profit growth
90.94
19.36
-32.73
16.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.32
12.08
11.52
14.18
EBIT margin
15.72
10.79
9.61
12.57
Net profit margin
8.54
4.99
4.22
6.73
RoCE
33.08
23.43
25.71
37.95
RoNW
5.97
3.71
3.86
7.65
RoA
4.49
2.71
2.82
5.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.97
10.67
8.58
13.17
Dividend per share
3
2.5
2
1.7
Cash EPS
11.31
3.86
1.83
5.68
Book value per share
72.9
63.29
52.83
41.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.79
15.65
13.55
7.58
P/CEPS
18.09
43.21
63.21
17.58
P/B
2.8
2.63
2.2
2.39
EV/EBIDTA
5.86
7.22
4.96
3.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
25.52
43.65
46.16
21.06
Tax payout
-31.19
-33.79
-38.06
-30.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.49
46.88
46.41
52.27
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-4.88
-5.72
-4.08
-3.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-46.19
-36.15
-30.3
-36.07
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0.01
-0.13
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.04
0.03
-0.34
-0.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-66.99
-68.32
-62.49
-64.59
Other costs
-18.67
-19.58
-25.98
-21.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.