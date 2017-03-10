Geometric Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
13
13
12.79
12.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
454.3
367.5
304.56
235.17
Net Worth
467.3
380.5
317.35
247.81
Minority Interest
Debt
19.8
18.7
5.99
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
487.1
399.2
323.34
247.81
Fixed Assets
46.8
51.3
36.71
23.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
194.3
140
105.24
105.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.6
5.7
2.32
1.76
Networking Capital
233.7
198.5
172.9
113.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
162.7
139.5
88.46
48.82
Debtor Days
140.35
133.46
86.22
50.58
Other Current Assets
145.5
149.7
155.37
141.54
Sundry Creditors
-26.1
-17.2
-5.15
-1.54
Creditor Days
22.51
16.45
5.02
1.59
Other Current Liabilities
-48.4
-73.5
-65.78
-75.53
Cash
6.7
3.7
6.17
3.39
Total Assets
487.1
399.2
323.34
247.82
