Geometric Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
734.6
684.1
832.9
822.09
773.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
734.6
684.1
832.9
822.09
773.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
4.5
0
0
Other Income
12.5
11.6
12.43
11.82
13.1
Total Income
747.1
695.7
849.83
833.91
786.34
Total Expenditure
618
622.6
718.37
722.33
653.89
PBIDT
129.1
73.1
131.46
111.58
132.44
Interest
2.5
2.9
2.4
2.71
2.71
PBDT
126.6
70.2
129.06
108.87
129.74
Depreciation
8.2
7.1
26
26.28
22.35
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
37.1
20.2
34.82
30.92
35.61
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
81.3
42.9
68.24
51.68
71.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
16.38
12.17
14.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
112
68.3
51.86
39.5
57.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0.4
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
112
68.3
51.86
39.5
57.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.09
10.56
8.12
6.25
9.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.2
13
12.84
12.68
12.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
3,95,09,796
3,87,10,024
3,93,79,464
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
61.54
61.04
62.66
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
2,46,93,933
2,46,93,932
2,34,53,932
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
38.46
38.95
37.33
PBIDTM(%)
17.57
10.68
15.78
13.57
17.12
PBDTM(%)
17.23
10.26
15.49
13.24
16.77
PATM(%)
11.06
6.27
8.19
6.28
9.28
