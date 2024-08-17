Geometric Ltd Merged Summary

Geometric Ltd, formerly Geometric Software Solutions Co Ltd, is an India-based company that specializes in the domain of engineering solutions, services and technologies. Their products and services are provided to the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market, Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Manufacturing markets worldwide.The companys subsidiaries include Geometric Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Geometric Americas Inc, 3D PLM Software Solutions Ltd and Geometric Technologies Inc. The company is having their software development centres in Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune in India and United States Germany and Singapore. Geometric Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 as Geometric Software Services Co Pvt Ltd and became a deemed public company in September 1994. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Geometric Software Solutions Co Ltd with effect from August 1998. The company was promoted by Godrej group. In the year 1995, the company set up a development center in Pune. In the year 1996, they launched Automatic Feature Recognition, multi-surface machining library and CAM works. In August 1997, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in USA in order to establish a world-wide marketing base. The subsidiary was registered as Geometric Software Services and the name was changed to Geometric Software Solutions Inc. from October 1999. In the year 1998, they established Europe sales operations in Germany. In the year 2000, the company moved the Pune operations to InfoTech Park. They signed a global integrator partnership with MatrixOne. During the year 2001-02, the company set up 3D PLM Software Solutions Ltd, a joint venture with Dassault Systemes with an equity participation of 70% form the company and 30 % for Dassault Systemes respectively. They also made an agreement with IBM Global Services India Pvt Ltd during the year. During the year 2002-03, the company subscribed to 99,998 equity shares of USD 1 each fully paid up in Geometric Software Solutions Pte Ltd and also purchased 2 equity shares from the initial subscribers making the company a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In December 2002, the company started their new business activities from am new development center located at Software Technology Park Premises, Pune.During the year 2003-04, the company entered into a strategic investment agreement with Virtual Supply Chain Engineering, Inc of USA to make investment of upto USD 500,000 in their 9% non-convertible preference shares. They set up unit III at Bangalore for providing Engineering Services. Also, they expanded the business of unit II and shifted to the newly constructed Pyramid Building at Hinjwadi in Pune. In March 2004, the company achieved the CMMI Level 5 Certification for product development & software solutions development services. During the year 2004-05, the company acquired TekSoft Inc (now renamed as Geometric Technologies Inc), a USD 2.7 million, CAD/ CAM products company which develop supplies cutting-edge productivity solutions for manufacturing operations. They also established a PLM institute for training the employees on various PLM platforms.During the year 2005-06, the company has acquired additional 165 shares in TekSoft Inc and increased their share to 6,238 shares representing 82.26% of the paid up capital of TekSoft. They successfully implemented their product strategy by turning around TekSoft business for revenue and margins, growth in e-drawings and launched the first CAD PDM Product.During the year 2006-07, the company acquired 95% shares of Modern Engineering Inc (now renamed Geometric Engineering Inc), a Detroit based Engineering Company, for US$ 23.75 million, which provides product and manufacturing solutions to the automotive and industrial sectors.During the year 2007-08, Geometric Americas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company bought 17.74% shares of Geometric Technologies, Inc. (Teksoft) for USD 577,018. Hence, Geometric Technologies became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The name of the company was changed from Geometric Software Solutions Ltd to Geometric Ltd.In April 2008, the company sold one of their properties located in Pune to Digital Group Intotech Ltd for Rs 295 million. They launched DFMPro2008 EX, an integrated tool on SolidWorks which helps to get designs right the first time and 3DPaintBrush, a visualization software that helps create near photo-realistic images, animations, and videos from existing computer-based 3D models within minutes.In August 2008, the company signed a contract with Ford Motor Company for providing production support and software maintenance work. In October 2008, they entered into a re seller agreement with Autoline Design Software for the latter to distribute the Companys desktop products. In February 2009, the company launched DFMPro for Pro/ENGINEER.