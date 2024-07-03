SectorIT - Software
Open₹4,090
Prev. Close₹4,101.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,085.26
Day's High₹4,125
Day's Low₹3,900
52 Week's High₹5,487.65
52 Week's Low₹740.1
Book Value₹792.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,939.29
P/E259.59
EPS15.8
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.48
14.48
14.48
14.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.38
34.93
23.98
12.98
Net Worth
70.86
49.41
38.46
27.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.3
25.09
36.03
29.31
yoy growth (%)
40.67
-30.36
22.92
37.07
Raw materials
-12.73
-10.93
-10.02
-8.01
As % of sales
36.06
43.56
27.81
27.34
Employee costs
-8.54
-10.51
-6.3
-3.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.13
-9.31
8.07
6.43
Depreciation
-12.4
-10.14
-9.74
-9.86
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-2.31
-1.96
Working capital
-10.68
11.33
0.4
0.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.67
-30.36
22.92
37.07
Op profit growth
-1,002.53
-106.75
6.51
28.54
EBIT growth
-93.75
-209.24
17.85
71.86
Net profit growth
-87.91
-262.39
28.85
60.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Tarun Dua
Whole Time Director & CFO
Srishti Baweja
Independent Director
Varun Pratap Rajda
Independent Director
Namank. Sarawagi
Independent Director
Aditya Bhushan
Company Secretary
Richa Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by E2E Networks Ltd
Summary
E2E Networks Limited was originally incorporated and registered as Private Limited Company on 20th August, 2009. Subsequently, the company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to E2E Networks Limited on March 14, 2018. Tarun Dua & Srishti Baweja are the Promoters of the Company. The Company is the leading hyperscaler from India with focus on advanced Cloud GPU infrastructure, listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company is popular for providing accelerated cloud computing solutions, including cutting-edge Cloud GPUs like NVIDIA A100/H100 GPUs and upcoming H100 on the Cloud, making it the leading IAAS provider focused on advanced Cloud GPU capabilities in India.At present, the Company is in the business of providing Cloud Infrastructure in India. E2E Networks was amongst the first few providers out of India providing contractless computing with low latency. The companys advanced Cloud Computing solutions, including Cloud GPUs like NVIDIA A100/H100 and upcoming GH100 are aimed at helping India rise as an AI/ML superpower transforming Higher Education, Research and Enterprises across industry and academia.Since its inception in 2009, E2E strove to attain technical innovation in Cloud migration and Deployment for their clients. The Company was one the first companies to launch contract-less computing in India, way back in 2009. It followed this up by launching its hourly billed pure SSD (Solid-State-Drive) public cloud and private cloud.
Read More
The E2E Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3996.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of E2E Networks Ltd is ₹7939.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of E2E Networks Ltd is 259.59 and 5.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a E2E Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of E2E Networks Ltd is ₹740.1 and ₹5487.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
E2E Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 187.59%, 3 Years at 273.85%, 1 Year at 438.61%, 6 Month at 167.48%, 3 Month at 28.23% and 1 Month at -5.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.