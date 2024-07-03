iifl-logo-icon 1
E2E Networks Ltd Share Price

3,996.85
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,090
  • Day's High4,125
  • 52 Wk High5,487.65
  • Prev. Close4,101.55
  • Day's Low3,900
  • 52 Wk Low 740.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,085.26
  • P/E259.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value792.77
  • EPS15.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,939.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

E2E Networks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4,090

Prev. Close

4,101.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1,085.26

Day's High

4,125

Day's Low

3,900

52 Week's High

5,487.65

52 Week's Low

740.1

Book Value

792.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,939.29

P/E

259.59

EPS

15.8

Divi. Yield

0

E2E Networks Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

E2E Networks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

E2E Networks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:43 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.60%

Foreign: 1.60%

Indian: 42.22%

Non-Promoter- 6.27%

Institutions: 6.27%

Non-Institutions: 49.84%

Custodian: 0.05%

Share Price

E2E Networks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.48

14.48

14.48

14.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.38

34.93

23.98

12.98

Net Worth

70.86

49.41

38.46

27.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.3

25.09

36.03

29.31

yoy growth (%)

40.67

-30.36

22.92

37.07

Raw materials

-12.73

-10.93

-10.02

-8.01

As % of sales

36.06

43.56

27.81

27.34

Employee costs

-8.54

-10.51

-6.3

-3.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.13

-9.31

8.07

6.43

Depreciation

-12.4

-10.14

-9.74

-9.86

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-2.31

-1.96

Working capital

-10.68

11.33

0.4

0.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.67

-30.36

22.92

37.07

Op profit growth

-1,002.53

-106.75

6.51

28.54

EBIT growth

-93.75

-209.24

17.85

71.86

Net profit growth

-87.91

-262.39

28.85

60.78

No Record Found

E2E Networks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT E2E Networks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tarun Dua

Whole Time Director & CFO

Srishti Baweja

Independent Director

Varun Pratap Rajda

Independent Director

Namank. Sarawagi

Independent Director

Aditya Bhushan

Company Secretary

Richa Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by E2E Networks Ltd

Summary

E2E Networks Limited was originally incorporated and registered as Private Limited Company on 20th August, 2009. Subsequently, the company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to E2E Networks Limited on March 14, 2018. Tarun Dua & Srishti Baweja are the Promoters of the Company. The Company is the leading hyperscaler from India with focus on advanced Cloud GPU infrastructure, listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company is popular for providing accelerated cloud computing solutions, including cutting-edge Cloud GPUs like NVIDIA A100/H100 GPUs and upcoming H100 on the Cloud, making it the leading IAAS provider focused on advanced Cloud GPU capabilities in India.At present, the Company is in the business of providing Cloud Infrastructure in India. E2E Networks was amongst the first few providers out of India providing contractless computing with low latency. The companys advanced Cloud Computing solutions, including Cloud GPUs like NVIDIA A100/H100 and upcoming GH100 are aimed at helping India rise as an AI/ML superpower transforming Higher Education, Research and Enterprises across industry and academia.Since its inception in 2009, E2E strove to attain technical innovation in Cloud migration and Deployment for their clients. The Company was one the first companies to launch contract-less computing in India, way back in 2009. It followed this up by launching its hourly billed pure SSD (Solid-State-Drive) public cloud and private cloud.
Company FAQs

What is the E2E Networks Ltd share price today?

The E2E Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3996.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of E2E Networks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of E2E Networks Ltd is ₹7939.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of E2E Networks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of E2E Networks Ltd is 259.59 and 5.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of E2E Networks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a E2E Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of E2E Networks Ltd is ₹740.1 and ₹5487.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of E2E Networks Ltd?

E2E Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 187.59%, 3 Years at 273.85%, 1 Year at 438.61%, 6 Month at 167.48%, 3 Month at 28.23% and 1 Month at -5.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of E2E Networks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of E2E Networks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.83 %
Institutions - 6.27 %
Public - 49.84 %

