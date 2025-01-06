iifl-logo-icon 1
E2E Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,996.85
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR E2E Networks Ltd

E2E Networks FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.13

-9.31

8.07

6.43

Depreciation

-12.4

-10.14

-9.74

-9.86

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-2.31

-1.96

Working capital

-10.68

11.33

0.4

0.8

Other operating items

Operating

-24.21

-8.16

-3.58

-4.59

Capital expenditure

-17.6

13.65

8.06

9.97

Free cash flow

-41.81

5.48

4.47

5.37

Equity raised

24.34

27.74

22.34

13.37

Investing

0

-4

4

0

Financing

3.8

0

2.2

3.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.67

29.22

33.01

22.22

