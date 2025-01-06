E2E Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.13
-9.31
8.07
6.43
Depreciation
-12.4
-10.14
-9.74
-9.86
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-2.31
-1.96
Working capital
-10.68
11.33
0.4
0.8
Other operating items
Operating
-24.21
-8.16
-3.58
-4.59
Capital expenditure
-17.6
13.65
8.06
9.97
Free cash flow
-41.81
5.48
4.47
5.37
Equity raised
24.34
27.74
22.34
13.37
Investing
0
-4
4
0
Financing
3.8
0
2.2
3.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.67
29.22
33.01
22.22
No Record Found
