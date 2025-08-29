E2E Networks Wins ₹88 Crore GPU Infrastructure Contract from IndiaAI

E2E Networks Limited has announced that it has received a major contract worth ₹88.02 crore from IndiaAI, an Independent Business Division (IBD) within Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

As part of the agreement, E2E Networks will allocate 1,024 H200 SXM GPUs (128 H200-8X units) with Infiniband (IB) network on a single fabric to GAN AI for a tenure of 12 months. The allocation of GPU infrastructure is to be made immediately, with the contract remaining valid for one year from the date of allocation.

The nature of the order is a long-term infrastructure service contract, strengthening E2E Networks’ position as a key domestic provider of advanced compute resources in India. The company clarified that this order does not involve any promoter or related party interest and is not a related party transaction. This development marks a significant milestone for E2E Networks, underscoring its growing role in providing high-performance GPU infrastructure to support India’s AI ecosystem.

