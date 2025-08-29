iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

E2E Networks Wins ₹88 Crore GPU Infrastructure Contract from IndiaAI

29 Aug 2025 , 01:02 PM

E2E Networks Limited has announced that it has received a major contract worth ₹88.02 crore from IndiaAI, an Independent Business Division (IBD) within Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

As part of the agreement, E2E Networks will allocate 1,024 H200 SXM GPUs (128 H200-8X units) with Infiniband (IB) network on a single fabric to GAN AI for a tenure of 12 months. The allocation of GPU infrastructure is to be made immediately, with the contract remaining valid for one year from the date of allocation.

The nature of the order is a long-term infrastructure service contract, strengthening E2E Networks’ position as a key domestic provider of advanced compute resources in India. The company clarified that this order does not involve any promoter or related party interest and is not a related party transaction. This development marks a significant milestone for E2E Networks, underscoring its growing role in providing high-performance GPU infrastructure to support India’s AI ecosystem.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stocks
  • E2E Networks
  • E2E Networks Limited
  • Government of India
  • GPU Infrastructure
  • Independent Business Division
  • IndiaAI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE

Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|03:02 PM
Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|02:40 PM
Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:54 PM
S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:43 PM
BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading in Futures and Options from December 8, 2025

BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading in Futures and Options from December 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:10 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.