E2E Networks Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.48
14.48
14.48
14.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.38
34.93
23.98
12.98
Net Worth
70.86
49.41
38.46
27.41
Minority Interest
Debt
144.03
5.89
2.1
3.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.74
4.76
3.58
0.15
Total Liabilities
234.63
60.06
44.14
31.36
Fixed Assets
210.39
42
36.99
26.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.33
3.87
2.96
0
Networking Capital
3.87
-7.61
-2.61
-0.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.56
0.6
0.12
0.34
Debtor Days
3.51
Other Current Assets
33.26
4.02
4.08
4.58
Sundry Creditors
-20.21
-6.92
-2.81
-2.83
Creditor Days
29.25
Other Current Liabilities
-11.74
-5.31
-4
-2.43
Cash
9.01
21.77
6.8
5.19
Total Assets
234.6
60.03
44.14
31.36
