Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.3
25.09
36.03
29.31
yoy growth (%)
40.67
-30.36
22.92
37.07
Raw materials
-12.73
-10.93
-10.02
-8.01
As % of sales
36.06
43.56
27.81
27.34
Employee costs
-8.54
-10.51
-6.3
-3.38
As % of sales
24.2
41.9
17.49
11.53
Other costs
-3.14
-4.85
-1.86
-1.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.92
19.33
5.18
3.98
Operating profit
10.88
-1.2
17.84
16.74
OPM
30.81
-4.8
49.5
57.13
Depreciation
-12.4
-10.14
-9.74
-9.86
Interest expense
-0.56
-0.18
-0.28
-0.66
Other income
0.95
2.21
0.25
0.21
Profit before tax
-1.13
-9.31
8.07
6.43
Taxes
0
-0.03
-2.31
-1.96
Tax rate
0
0.42
-28.65
-30.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.13
-9.35
5.75
4.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.13
-9.35
5.75
4.46
yoy growth (%)
-87.91
-262.39
28.85
60.78
NPM
-3.2
-37.27
15.98
15.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.