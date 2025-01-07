iifl-logo-icon 1
E2E Networks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,196.65
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.3

25.09

36.03

29.31

yoy growth (%)

40.67

-30.36

22.92

37.07

Raw materials

-12.73

-10.93

-10.02

-8.01

As % of sales

36.06

43.56

27.81

27.34

Employee costs

-8.54

-10.51

-6.3

-3.38

As % of sales

24.2

41.9

17.49

11.53

Other costs

-3.14

-4.85

-1.86

-1.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.92

19.33

5.18

3.98

Operating profit

10.88

-1.2

17.84

16.74

OPM

30.81

-4.8

49.5

57.13

Depreciation

-12.4

-10.14

-9.74

-9.86

Interest expense

-0.56

-0.18

-0.28

-0.66

Other income

0.95

2.21

0.25

0.21

Profit before tax

-1.13

-9.31

8.07

6.43

Taxes

0

-0.03

-2.31

-1.96

Tax rate

0

0.42

-28.65

-30.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.13

-9.35

5.75

4.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.13

-9.35

5.75

4.46

yoy growth (%)

-87.91

-262.39

28.85

60.78

NPM

-3.2

-37.27

15.98

15.24

