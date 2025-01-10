iifl-logo-icon 1
E2E Networks Ltd Shareholding Pattern

4,153.75
(-3.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

E2E Networks Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

1.6%

1.88%

1.88%

2%

2%

Indian

42.22%

49.67%

49.67%

57.64%

57.69%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

6.27%

7.57%

7.49%

5.58%

7.41%

Non-Institutions

49.84%

40.76%

40.83%

34.59%

32.64%

Total Non-Promoter

56.11%

48.33%

48.33%

40.18%

40.06%

Custodian

0.05%

0.1%

0.1%

0.15%

0.23%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.60%

Foreign: 1.60%

Indian: 42.22%

Non-Promoter- 6.27%

Institutions: 6.27%

Non-Institutions: 49.84%

Custodian: 0.05%

