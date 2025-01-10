Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
1.6%
1.88%
1.88%
2%
2%
Indian
42.22%
49.67%
49.67%
57.64%
57.69%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
6.27%
7.57%
7.49%
5.58%
7.41%
Non-Institutions
49.84%
40.76%
40.83%
34.59%
32.64%
Total Non-Promoter
56.11%
48.33%
48.33%
40.18%
40.06%
Custodian
0.05%
0.1%
0.1%
0.15%
0.23%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
