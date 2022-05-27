To the Members of E2E Networks Limited

Report on the Audit of the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of E2E Networks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2022, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2022, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (^Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, and its profit and total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

2. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Annual Financial statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the annual Ind AS financial statements and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

3. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For matters below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Description of Key Audit Matter

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors response (a) Transition to Ind AS accounting framework (as describe in note 41 of the Ind AS financial statements) Our procedures in relation to First time adoption of Ind AS included: The Company has adopted Ind AS for the financial year ending March 31, 2022 with April 1, 2020 as the transition date. For the periods upto and for the years ended March 31, 2021, the Company has prepared and presented its financial statements in accordance with the erstwhile generally accepted accounting principles in India (Indian GAAP). To give effect of the transition to Ind AS, these financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, together with the comparative financial information for the previous year ended March 31, 2021 and the transition dated balance sheet as at April 1, 2020 have been prepared under Ind AS. • Reading the Ind AS impact assessment performed by the management and the resultant changes made to the accounting policies considering the requirement of the new framework. • Evaluation of the exemptions and exceptions allowed by Ind AS and applied by the management in applying the first time adoption principles of Ind AS 101 in respect of fair valuation of assets and liabilities existing at the transition date. (b) Revaluation of intangible assets Our procedures in relation to managements valuation of intangibles included: Managemen t has estimated the fair value of the certain class of Companys intangible assets viz. IP addresses, to be 1,308.05 lakhs as at March 31, 2022 with a revaluation gain for the year ended March 31, 2022 recorded in the statement of profit or loss of 645.61 lakhs. Independent external valuations were obtained in respect of the value of intangible assets fair valued by the Company in order to support managements estimates. The valuations are dependent on certain key assumptions that require significant management judgement including technological environment and availability of active market. The increase in fair values mainly relates to movements in prices of intangibles in the active market. • Evaluation of the independent external valuers competence, capabilities and objectivity; • Assessing the methodologies used and the appropriateness of the key assumptions based on our knowledge of the technology industry, discussion with management, discussion with technology professionals; and • Checking, on a sample basis, the accuracy and relevance of the input data used, including the visit of websites where these intangibles are traded. We found the key assumptions were supported by the available evidence. (c) Capitalisation of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and related depreciation and amortization Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: Capitalisation of property, plant and equipment has been identified as a key audit matter. The Company uses computer / IT equipments that comprises of various asset categories such as servers, drives, cables, etc., which are installed as a unit. Various parts of a unit are replaced over a period of time with another parts of similar make and nature to ensure continuity of services to its customers. Depreciations / amortization on property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets is calculated based upon useful life estimated by the management as outlined in note 2.2(iv) and 2.2(v) of the Ind AS financial statements. • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls in respect of movement of items of property, plant and equipment from data centers where the Companys property, plant and equipment are held; Determination of timing of capitalisation as well as rate of amortization / depreciation in order to ensure compliance with the stipulation of the applicable Accounting Standards involve estimates and judgments. Accordingly, valuation and completeness are the key assertions related to capitalisation of Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets while accuracy is the key assertion in respect of depreciation / amortization charge. • Substantive testing procedures including, testing supporting documentation for capital goods purchase; • Assessing the methodologies used by the management in conducting physical verification of property, plant and equipment and reviewing and evaluating the independent third partys report in respect of physical verification; • Testing the mathematical accuracy of computation of amortization / depreciation charge for the year; and • Evaluating the reasonableness of the assumptions considered by the management in estimation of useful life and residual values of property, plant and equipments.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

6. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

7. We did not audit the financial information of 1 Trust, whose financial information reflects total assets of Rs. 50.19 lakhs as at March 31, 2022, total revenue of INR Nil and net cash inflow amounting to INR 0.75 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022 as considered in the Ind AS financial statement. These financial statements/financial information have been audited by another auditor, whose report has been furnished to us by the management and our conclusion on the Ind AS financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of trust is based solely on the audit report of the other auditor.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matter with respect to our reliance on the reports of other auditors.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

8. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act ("the Order"), we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

9. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Companys Internal Financial Controls (IFC) system and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(i) Except as disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements, the Company has no pending litigations as at March 31, 2022 which would have impact on its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2022 for which there were material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2022.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (^Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended March 31, 2022.

For B.B. & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration number: 023670N

Sd/-

Balwan Bansal

Partner

Membership No: 511341

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 27, 2022

UDIN: 22511341AJSAFK9986

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

In respect of Annexure A referred to in paragraph 8 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report to the members of E2E Networks Limited ("the Company") for the year ended March 31, 2022, we report that

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The fixed assets are physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not hold any immovable property (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) during the year. The Company has revalued a class of intangible assets during the year. The Company has obtained a report from a Registered Valuer. The aggregate of the net carrying value of the class of Intangibles assets revalued by the Company has increased by INR 645.61 lakhs during the year on account of such revaluation.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company is a service company and does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has not provided guarantees, granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2022 on account of dispute are given below:

Nature of statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (INR Lakhs) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Assessing officer AY2014-15 14.77 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT Appeals AY2018-19 - *

* INR 3.92 lakhs paid under protest by way ofdeduction from refunds due to the Company.

viii.There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix.(a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any lender as at the balance sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). The Company has allotted shares on preferential basis pursuant to exercise of options by employees under ESOP Scheme in compliance with section 62 of the companies Act 2013.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 188 and section 177 of the Act, where applicable and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required under applicable accounting standard.

xiv. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business. Further, reports of internal auditor have been considered while conducting the audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the year ended March 31, 2022 and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For B.B. & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration number: 023670N

Sd/-

Balwan Bansal

Partner

Membership No.511341

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 27, 2022

UDIN:22511341AJSAFK9986

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 9(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of E2E Networks Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of E2E Networks Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Board of Directors of the Company and its management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

4. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

5. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

6. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For B. B. & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration number: 023670N

Sd/-

Balwan Bansal

Partner

Membership No.511341

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 27, 2022

UDIN: 22511341AJSAFK9986.