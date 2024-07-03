E2E Networks Ltd Summary

E2E Networks Limited was originally incorporated and registered as Private Limited Company on 20th August, 2009. Subsequently, the company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to E2E Networks Limited on March 14, 2018. Tarun Dua & Srishti Baweja are the Promoters of the Company. The Company is the leading hyperscaler from India with focus on advanced Cloud GPU infrastructure, listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company is popular for providing accelerated cloud computing solutions, including cutting-edge Cloud GPUs like NVIDIA A100/H100 GPUs and upcoming H100 on the Cloud, making it the leading IAAS provider focused on advanced Cloud GPU capabilities in India.At present, the Company is in the business of providing Cloud Infrastructure in India. E2E Networks was amongst the first few providers out of India providing contractless computing with low latency. The companys advanced Cloud Computing solutions, including Cloud GPUs like NVIDIA A100/H100 and upcoming GH100 are aimed at helping India rise as an AI/ML superpower transforming Higher Education, Research and Enterprises across industry and academia.Since its inception in 2009, E2E strove to attain technical innovation in Cloud migration and Deployment for their clients. The Company was one the first companies to launch contract-less computing in India, way back in 2009. It followed this up by launching its hourly billed pure SSD (Solid-State-Drive) public cloud and private cloud. Its Cloud Infrastructure has been used by many well-known companies across industries like E-Commerce, Digital Classified, BFSI and whole host of new-age digital businesses. The Company has been instrumental in helping India become self-reliant in the cloud infrastructure by offering a true public cloud platform that is multi-region, smart dedicated compute, and designed to cater to unique needs of Higher Education and Research, Enterprises businesses and next generation of AI/ML startups in the country.Using its vast experience in implementing and managing infrastructure, the Company built its fully cloud agnostic Cloud Operation Management (CloudOps) platform, which can directly use the hypervisor host machines on more than 2,000 public clouds across the world. Many of Indias best-known digital businesses have been using its CloudOps platform to boost measurable performance, while at the same time reducing their cloud spend. The Company came up with a Public Offer of 38,58,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 22 Crores, comprising of Fresh Issue of 27,50,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 15.68 Crores and an Offer for Sale of 11,08,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 6.32 Crores in May, 2018.