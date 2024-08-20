|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Sep 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|The draft notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, for seeking approval of the Shareholders for the above issue and other connected matters. E2E Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday September 11, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024) E2E Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to the Notice of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024) E2E Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 11, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/09/2024) E2E Networks Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizer report of Annual General Meeting held on September 11, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024)
