Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

E2E Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/12/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

E2E Networks Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on November 5, 2024 to consider Fund raising. E2E Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 E2E Networks Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. E2E Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on October 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

To consider Fund Raising E2E Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on August 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. E2E Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 18 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 E2E Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. E2E Networks Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024