E2E Networks Ltd Management Discussions

Disclaimer: Certain Statements made herein describing the Companys expectations or predictions are "forward looking statements". The Companys results, performance or achievements can significantly differ materially from those projected via such statements. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply, changes in government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments and other incidental factors. The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward- looking statements that may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

IAAS public cloud market continues to grow robustly in India. As per Statista.com https://www.statista.com/outlook/ tmo/public-cloud/infrastructure-as-aservice/india the IAAS revenue in India is expected to be close to 3.98 Billion USD and IAAS Revenue in India is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 25.62%, resulting in a market volume of US$12.45bn by 2029.

In 2023, Generative AI (GenAI) and ChatGPT ignited a global revolution, propelling the AI Software & Services market to a valuation of approximately $100 billion. Indian tech giants and mid-scale companies are heavily investing in GenAI solutions, positioning India among the top five nations for AI talent. According to NASSCOM estimates, the IT services sector is projected to grow by 2% in FY-2025. This growth is fueled by rising demand for infrastructure management, networking services, cloud-based software testing, and consulting services. Additionally, the Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) segment is expected to expand by 7.4%, with a strong emphasis on digital engineering.

OUR BUSINESS, OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY

Given the projections of the vast size of the Indian IAAS market by multiple credible industry reports your company intends to follow an aggressive growth strategy of investing massively into Cloud Infrastructure build out with increased capabilities from the perspective of the maximum size of workloads that can be deployed on its Cloud Platform. In an environment of highly competitive intensity, it is important to establish trust of the customers deploying their workloads in production with E2E Cloud. The customers should be able to try out the platform at production scale in the Proof-of-Concept stage of the relationship to allow them to experience the full scope of capabilities of E2E Cloud Platform. The size of the market dictates that we aggressively rely on debt apart from internal cash generation to build out capacity based on the size of the opportunity while continuing to build a stable business.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

OPPORTUNITIES

• Growing Demand for Cloud Services: According to Gartner, the global public cloud services market is expected to continue its robust growth, with an anticipated increase of 18.4% in 2024, reaching a total market size of $623.3 billion. This growth is driven by the increased adoption of digital transformation initiatives across various industries, providing ample opportunities for public cloud companies to expand their customer base.

• Advancements in AI and Machine Learning: IDC forecasts that global spending on AI systems will reach $154 billion in 2024, with a significant portion of this being invested in cloud-based AI services. Public cloud companies can capitalize on this trend by integrating advanced AI and machine learning capabilities into their platforms, offering enhanced analytics, automation, and personalized services to attract more customers.

• Expansion in Emerging Markets: Markets predicts that the cloud computing market in the Asia-Pacific region will grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2025. Public cloud companies can benefit from the rapid adoption of cloud services in emerging markets by establishing a strong presence and offering localized solutions.

• Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Adoption: A Flexera report indicates that 92% of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, and 81% have a hybrid cloud strategy for 2024. Public cloud companies can provide seamless integration and interoperability solutions, catering to the growing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

• Focus on Data Security and Compliance: According to a report by McAfee, businesses are increasingly prioritizing data security and regulatory compliance, with global spending on cloud security solutions expected to reach $20 billion by 2025. Public cloud companies that offer robust security features and compliance solutions will attract customers who prioritize data protection.

• Generative AI market: According to a report by Bloomberg 2024 Report Generative AI market could grow to $1.3 trillion in revenue -10-12% of all technology spending - over the next 8 years in hardware, software and services and more businesses supercharge their products, impacting numerous sectors. Generative AI market to grow at a forecasted CAGR of 5% to $309 billion.

Generative AI models like Large Language Models, Diffusion models, Multi-Modal models can generate not just text/voice outcomes based on reasoning but also generate images, videos and rich multimedia. These are bigger workloads using much larger Cloud GPU compute clusters requiring newer investment thesis, the significant expense required to use these clusters makes for a compelling argument in favour of cutting down the cost of compute by exploring Cloud Platforms outside of the traditional large hyperscalers. The barriers to entry exist for simple large hardware deployment vendors with experience in only CPU based private cloud platforms to compete directly with hyperscalers without having invested in multiple cycles of investment into software product design, high throughput network, server infrastructure and scale out storage capabilities in production for live customers. The AI/ML/DL/NLP/LLMs/Diffusion Open Source based technologies is a significantly large sized niche that your company can grow into.

• Economic Potential of Generative AI: According to a report by Mckinsey & Company report June 2024 generative Als impact on productivity could add trillions of dollars in value to the global economy. As per their latest research estimates that generative AI could add the equivalent of $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion annually across the 63 use cases analyzed—by comparison, the United Kingdoms entire GDP in 2021 was $3.1 trillion. This would increase the impact of all artificial intelligence by 15 to 40 percent. This estimate would roughly double if include the impact of embedding generative AI into software that is currently used for other tasks beyond those use cases.

THREATS

1. Significantly fast-moving markets like AI/ML/NLP/LLMs throw significant challenges in terms of the effort just required to keep up with the daily new developments.

2. Change in government regulations or their implementation could disrupt the operations and adversely affect the business and results of the Company, due to which Company may incur increased costs.

3. Increased competition from Global as well as Local players may impact our customer acquisition and future growth.

4. Significant increases in market prices of Computer equipment and other hardware, energy or transportations, as well as supply disruptions, could adversely affect our results of operations.

5. Changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of India, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations, and taxes.

6. Change in technology may render our current technology obsolete and require us to make substantial investments which could affect the Company finances and operations.

7. General Technology related risks like Disclosures of new vulnerabilities in CPUs, Risks of becoming victims of Cyber Crime, accidental data disclosure etc.

8. Access to and retention of highly skilled professionals.

SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Companys business activities fall within a single primary business segment. Accordingly, disclosures under Ind

AS -108 "Operating Segments" are not required to be made.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company understands that it operates in a competitive and challenging environment and its business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties like operational risks, financial risks, hazard related risks, market-related risks and strategic risks amongst others.

The Company has a well-defined system in place to reduce its operational risks and has a Risk Management Policy in place that helps in the identification, assessment and monitoring of risks and also helps to mitigate and manage the identified risks.

The Company strives to promote a proactive approach in risks reporting and management. This involves reviewing operations of the organization, identifying potential threats to the organization and the likelihood of their occurrence and then taking appropriate actions to address the most likely threats.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has the internal control systems in place, adequate for the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The primary function of our internal control systems is to ensure efficiency in business operations, safeguarding of companys assets, adherence to policies and procedures, protecting and detecting errors and frauds, strict compliance with applicable laws and ensuring the reliability of financial statements and reporting.

The Company has in place the internal financial controls for the various processes of the Company such as Revenue reporting and recognition, Fixed assets, Finance and accounts, Taxation, Treasury, HR & Payroll and Procurement etc. The internal control systems adopted by the Company ensures that all transactions are executed with proper authorisation, are recorded and reported correctly, and assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorised use. In addition, the compliance of corporate policies is duly monitored.

The internal audits carried out by the Internal Auditor of the Company and management reviews supplements the process of internal financial control framework. Internal Audits are conducted at regular intervals to assure the management of fair transactions, as per set policies and processes. Efficacy of internal control systems are tested periodically by Internal Auditors and internal control over financial reporting is tested and certified by Statutory Auditors.

The Company also has an Audit Committee to interact with the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and Management in dealing with matters within its terms of reference including the matters relating to financial reporting and internal controls.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

We believe in investing in our people and giving them opportunities to realize their full potential. We also believe in treating the organization as an extended family and standing by each member in their hour of need.

Our Company values its relationship with its employees and ensures that each employee feels connected to the Companys objectives and shares the Companys broader vision to create stakeholders value. Our Human Resource Team, guided by the Top Management relentlessly undertakes various people-centric activities to keep all our employees engaged and provide them with suitable opportunities. E2E believes in inspiring the employees to their highest potential.

Recognition and appreciation at the workplace go a long way in motivating the employees to work even harder and better. Our performance appraisal systems have been designed to recognise and reward exceptional performers.

The Company has made rigorous efforts to ensure that employees can handle challenges of the future, while staying abreast with the knowledge in relation to their respective functional domain. It also focuses on providing opportunities to each employee to grow and utilise their complete potential.

As on 31st March 2024, 143 employees are on the rolls of the Company.

The industrial relations have remained harmonious throughout the year.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND HIGHLIGHTS

The financial performance during the Financial Year 2023-24 has been summarized below:

(Amount in INR Lakhs) Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from operations 9446.36 6620.18 Total Expenditure other than finance cost and depreciation 4652.33 3313.96 Earnings before Interest, Tax and Depreciation (EBITDA) 4794.03 3306.22 Other Income 163.38 76.01 Depreciation 1574.78 2011.15 Finance Costs 361.21 47.46 Profit/(Loss) before tax (PBT) 3021.42 1323.62 Current Tax 0.00 314.80 Deferred Tax 837.06 17.83 Tax Expense pertains to earlier years (2.33) 0.00 Net Profit for the Year (PAT) 2186.69 990.99 Other Comprehensive Income (252.55) 25.54 Total comprehensive income for the period/year 1934.14 1016.53 Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face value of INR 10/- Per share) 1447.51 1447.51 Basic EPS (in INR) 15.11 6.85 Diluted EPS (in INR) 14.70 6.77

The Company has reported total revenue from operations of INR 9446.36 Lakhs during the FY 2023-24 as against revenue of INR 6620.18 Lakhs during the FY 2022-23 witnessing an increase of 42.69% in its revenue as compared to last financial year. Further, the Company has witnessed an increase in its operating margins from 50% in FY 22-23 to 51% in FY 23-24.

The Company has reported Net Profit after tax amounting to INR 2186.69 Lakhs during the FY 2023-24 as against Net Profit after tax of INR 990.99 Lakhs for the FY 2022-23.

In fiscal 2024, we have witnessed the increase in recurring revenue and increase in our customer base. We have created a strong leadership pipeline to work with trained and motivated employees to continue to work towards increasing our customer base.

BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The standalone financial statements have been prepared in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS"), the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Companies Act"), as applicable and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). The Ind AS are prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and amendments issued thereafter. The Management accepts the responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for various estimates and judgements used therein. The estimates and judgements relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so that the financial statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactions, and reasonably present the state of affairs, profit/loss and cash flows for the year.

RATIO ANALYSIS