Blue Star Infotech Ltd Share Price Live

289.95
(1.20%)
Jun 1, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open288
  • Day's High292
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close286.5
  • Day's Low285.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)15.73
  • P/E22.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value102.71
  • EPS12.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)313.15
  • Div. Yield1.38
View All Historical Data
Blue Star Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

288

Prev. Close

286.5

Turnover(Lac.)

15.73

Day's High

292

Day's Low

285.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

102.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

313.15

P/E

22.96

EPS

12.65

Divi. Yield

1.38

Blue Star Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

Blue Star Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Blue Star Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:37 PM
Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.02%

Indian: 51.75%

Non-Promoter- 11.58%

Institutions: 11.58%

Non-Institutions: 35.83%

Custodian: 0.79%

Share Price

Blue Star Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

10.8

10.39

10.39

10.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.27

87.41

80.5

73.17

Net Worth

106.07

97.8

90.89

83.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

138.2

126.71

102.72

101.26

yoy growth (%)

9.07

23.35

1.43

-0.71

Raw materials

-5.05

-5.12

-4.18

-6.45

As % of sales

3.65

4.04

4.07

6.37

Employee costs

-72.64

-65.34

-57.78

-63.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

15.59

14.58

7.06

8.07

Depreciation

-3.48

-3.38

-2.8

-2.95

Tax paid

-3.9

-4.2

-1.72

-2.53

Working capital

1.66

-5.99

13.27

-11.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.07

23.35

1.43

-0.71

Op profit growth

6.41

258

-21.95

-33.8

EBIT growth

6.95

113.08

-12.49

-36.35

Net profit growth

12.6

94.48

-3.67

-33.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

264.88

270.22

187.11

125.98

120.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

264.88

270.22

187.11

125.98

120.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.41

0

2.48

Other Income

5.76

6.34

6.63

6.21

6.36

View Annually Results

Blue Star Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.2

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.7

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.1

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.65

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.4

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Blue Star Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suneel M Advani

Vice Chairman

Ashok M Advani

Director

Prakash G Hebalkar

Director

Suresh N Talwar

Director

Sanjay N Vaswani

Director

Naresh K Malhotra

Director

K P T Kutty

Additional Director

Kalpana Trivedi

CFO & Company Secretary

V Sudarshan

Registered Office

8th Flr The Great Oasis MIDC,

Plot No D-13 Marol Andheri(E),

Maharashtra - 400093

Tel: 91-22-66956969

Website: http://www.bsil.com

Email: shares@bsil.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Blue Star Infotech Ltd., a part of Blue Star Group, a Rs.7,500 Million conglomerate that has interest in airconditioning and refrigeration and distribution of hi-technology professional electronics eq...
Reports by Blue Star Infotech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Blue Star Infotech Ltd share price today?

The Blue Star Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹289.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Star Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Star Infotech Ltd is ₹313.15 Cr. as of 01 Jun ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blue Star Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blue Star Infotech Ltd is 22.96 and 2.74 as of 01 Jun ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blue Star Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Star Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Star Infotech Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 01 Jun ‘16

What is the CAGR of Blue Star Infotech Ltd?

Blue Star Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.27%, 3 Years at 77.67%, 1 Year at 64.56%, 6 Month at 24.95%, 3 Month at 39.06% and 1 Month at 3.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blue Star Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blue Star Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

