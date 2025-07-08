Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹288
Prev. Close₹286.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.73
Day's High₹292
Day's Low₹285.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹102.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)313.15
P/E22.96
EPS12.65
Divi. Yield1.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
10.8
10.39
10.39
10.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.27
87.41
80.5
73.17
Net Worth
106.07
97.8
90.89
83.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
138.2
126.71
102.72
101.26
yoy growth (%)
9.07
23.35
1.43
-0.71
Raw materials
-5.05
-5.12
-4.18
-6.45
As % of sales
3.65
4.04
4.07
6.37
Employee costs
-72.64
-65.34
-57.78
-63.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
15.59
14.58
7.06
8.07
Depreciation
-3.48
-3.38
-2.8
-2.95
Tax paid
-3.9
-4.2
-1.72
-2.53
Working capital
1.66
-5.99
13.27
-11.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.07
23.35
1.43
-0.71
Op profit growth
6.41
258
-21.95
-33.8
EBIT growth
6.95
113.08
-12.49
-36.35
Net profit growth
12.6
94.48
-3.67
-33.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
264.88
270.22
187.11
125.98
120.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
264.88
270.22
187.11
125.98
120.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.41
0
2.48
Other Income
5.76
6.34
6.63
6.21
6.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.2
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.7
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.1
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.65
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.4
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suneel M Advani
Vice Chairman
Ashok M Advani
Director
Prakash G Hebalkar
Director
Suresh N Talwar
Director
Sanjay N Vaswani
Director
Naresh K Malhotra
Director
K P T Kutty
Additional Director
Kalpana Trivedi
CFO & Company Secretary
V Sudarshan
8th Flr The Great Oasis MIDC,
Plot No D-13 Marol Andheri(E),
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: 91-22-66956969
Website: http://www.bsil.com
Email: shares@bsil.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Blue Star Infotech Ltd., a part of Blue Star Group, a Rs.7,500 Million conglomerate that has interest in airconditioning and refrigeration and distribution of hi-technology professional electronics eq...
