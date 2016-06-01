Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.97
43.33
49.16
5.09
Op profit growth
18.53
439.01
112.94
-72.75
EBIT growth
11.36
205.99
10.03
-47.81
Net profit growth
22.14
198.11
39.7
-57.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.1
7.52
2
1.4
EBIT margin
9.62
8.47
3.96
5.37
Net profit margin
6.85
5.5
2.64
2.82
RoCE
21.84
22.87
8.56
8.02
RoNW
4.2
3.91
1.45
1.07
RoA
3.89
3.71
1.42
1.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.27
14.65
4.46
3.12
Dividend per share
4
4
2
2
Cash EPS
12.76
10.65
1.98
0.53
Book value per share
106.87
96.9
85.93
79.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.12
7.99
12.67
23.14
P/CEPS
15.44
10.98
28.48
134.54
P/B
1.84
1.2
0.65
0.91
EV/EBIDTA
6.13
3.94
2.9
5.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
28.73
32.67
48.71
67.49
Tax payout
-25.34
-27.12
-31.98
-47.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.6
71.31
70.77
79.05
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-2.44
-6.72
-14.63
-26.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-34.08
-21.86
-51.06
0
Net debt / equity
-0.25
-0.16
-0.31
-0.27
Net debt / op. profit
-1.23
-0.81
-7.56
-12.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-2.84
-7.23
-3.37
-5.1
Employee costs
-56.25
-57.48
-51.26
-58.73
Other costs
-31.79
-27.75
-43.35
-34.75
