Blue Star Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
10.8
10.39
10.39
10.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.27
87.41
80.5
73.17
Net Worth
106.07
97.8
90.89
83.56
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.62
1.79
1.56
1.47
Total Liabilities
107.69
99.59
92.45
85.03
Fixed Assets
21.69
22.77
22.29
21.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.65
25.62
16.68
14.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.65
41.93
39.9
30.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
45.32
44.92
41.46
27
Debtor Days
119.68
129.39
147.31
97.31
Other Current Assets
27.87
25.48
20.86
29.84
Sundry Creditors
-3.55
-4.45
-3.94
-12.57
Creditor Days
9.37
12.81
13.99
45.3
Other Current Liabilities
-25.99
-24.02
-18.48
-13.87
Cash
13.63
9.27
13.56
18.57
Total Assets
107.68
99.59
92.43
85.03
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.