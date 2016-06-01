Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
138.2
126.71
102.72
101.26
yoy growth (%)
9.07
23.35
1.43
-0.71
Raw materials
-5.05
-5.12
-4.18
-6.45
As % of sales
3.65
4.04
4.07
6.37
Employee costs
-72.64
-65.34
-57.78
-63.99
As % of sales
52.55
51.56
56.25
63.19
Other costs
-46.86
-43.42
-37.16
-26.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.91
34.26
36.18
25.89
Operating profit
13.63
12.81
3.57
4.58
OPM
9.86
10.11
3.48
4.52
Depreciation
-3.48
-3.38
-2.8
-2.95
Interest expense
-0.5
-0.46
0
0
Other income
5.94
5.62
6.29
6.44
Profit before tax
15.59
14.58
7.06
8.07
Taxes
-3.9
-4.2
-1.72
-2.53
Tax rate
-25.01
-28.81
-24.43
-31.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.69
10.38
5.33
5.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.69
10.38
5.33
5.54
yoy growth (%)
12.6
94.48
-3.67
-33.02
NPM
8.45
8.19
5.19
5.47
