Blue Star Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
15.59
14.58
7.06
8.07
Depreciation
-3.48
-3.38
-2.8
-2.95
Tax paid
-3.9
-4.2
-1.72
-2.53
Working capital
1.66
-5.99
13.27
-11.77
Other operating items
Operating
9.86
1
15.79
-9.18
Capital expenditure
1.49
2.69
2.1
0.82
Free cash flow
11.35
3.69
17.89
-8.35
Equity raised
175.71
161.67
150.41
143.87
Investing
3.03
8.94
2.2
-6.65
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
4.32
4.15
2.08
2.08
Net in cash
194.42
178.46
172.59
130.95
