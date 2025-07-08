Blue Star Infotech Ltd Summary

Blue Star Infotech Ltd., a part of Blue Star Group, a Rs.7,500 Million conglomerate that has interest in airconditioning and refrigeration and distribution of hi-technology professional electronics equipment, is in the business of providing software services. Originally Blue Star Infotech Ltd.(BSIL) commenced its software services business operations in 1983 as a division to support Hewlett-Packards computer business for which it was the exclusive distributor for India. Based on its initial success, it attracted many Fortune 500 and hi-technology clients. In 1990, the division acquired a marketing entity in Silicon Valley in the U.S., USIN International Inc., to sell its software services. This initiative led to the development of a number of long-term business relationships with North American customers. The $160 million company enjoys technical alliances with world leaders like HP,York International,Heatcraft,Juniper Networks,Kopak,Tenney all US based companies. Toward the end of the nineties, with the growing success of the Indian software industry, it started becoming increasingly challenging to retain talented consultants in a software activity within a large conglomerate. Hence management decided to spin off this business into a separate company. Blue Star Limiteds International Software Division was thus spun off in April 2000, and rechristened Blue Star Infotech Limited.BSIL, now has several Fortune 500 and hi-technology clients and has been providing services ranging from customized software development to application implementation, maintenance and support for nearly two decades. BSIL caters to diverse markets across the globe such as USA, UK, Continental Europe, Scandinavia, Canada, Japan, Malaysia and India. The company has a subsidiary Blue Star Infotech America Inc, USA to market its services in USA and Canada. This subsidiary comapny has opened offices in Boston and Princeton on East Coast as as in Toronto, Canada to increase its reach in North America. The company has also a London headquartered Blue Star Infotech (UK) Ltd., to represent its interest in UK and continental Europe. The compnay has also branch offices in Helsinki, Finland to serve the growing demand of the Scandinavian Telecom Industry.BSIL has set up a JV in Malaysia with Arab Malaysian Corp. Sdn Bhd called Blue Star Infotech (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (BSIM) to serve the Asia-Pacific region. The customers of the company and its subsidaries overseas were served by the development centres in Mumbai (3 centres) and Bangalore (1 centre), India.