Your Directors present herewith the Eighteenth Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2015.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Company’s operating performance during the year ended 31 March 2015 as compared to the previous year is indicated in brief below: (Rs. in Lacs)

Consolidated Standalone 2014-15 2013-14 2014-15 2013-14 Total income 27,064 27,657 14,415 13,234 Profit before interest, depreciation and tax 2,987 2,669 1,959 1,844 Depreciation and Amortisation 438 380 349 339 Profit before tax 2,474 2,184 1,559 1,458 Provision for tax 627 592 390 420 Profit brought forward from previous year 1,817 1,487 1,169 1,038 Balance brought forward from previous year 6,449 5,552 6,207 5,759 Profits available for appropriation 8,266 7,038 7,376 6,797 Less: Transfer to General Reserve 117 104 117 104 Translation Adjustment (Net) 63 – 68 – Dividend (Proposed) 432 415 432 415 Tax on Proposed Dividend 90 71 90 71 Balance carried forward to Balance Sheet 7,564 6,449 6,669 6,207

Publication of results of subsidiary companies

Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, requires the company to attach along with the financial statement, a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of its subsidiaries. The performance and financial position of the subsidiaries and associate of the Company, included in the consolidated financial statement, forms part of the Annual Report and is an integral part of the Directors’ Report. The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account, Report of the Board of Directors and the Report of the Auditors of the subsidiary Companies have not been attached with the Balance Sheet of the Company. If any member so desires, the Company will make available these documents / details upon specific request by the member of the Company.

2. DIVIDEND

Your Directors are pleased to recommend payment of a dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each during the year subject to the approval of the shareholders. (Previous year Rs. 4 per share of Rs. 10/- each).

3. OPERATING RESULTS AND BUSINESS

During the year under review, total income of the Company was Rs. 144 Crores as compared to Rs. 132 Crores in the previous financial year, i.e. an increase of 9%. On a consolidated basis, total income decreased from Rs. 276 Crores to Rs. 271 Crores, a decline of around 2%.

The net profit after tax on a standalone basis for the year ended 31 March 2015 was Rs. 11.69 Crores as against Rs. 10.38 Crores in the previous year, an increase of around 13%. On a consolidated basis, the net profit after tax for the year ended 31 March 2015 was Rs. 18.17 Crores as compared to Rs. 14.87 Crores for the previous financial year marking an increase of 22% on a year to year basis.

4. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board of Directors had, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee appointed Ms. Kalpana Trivedi as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 30 March 2015. Her appointment as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years will be subject to the members’ approval at the Annual General Meeting.

The erstwhile Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Mr. V Sudarshan resigned from the services of the Company effective 31 May 2014. Mr. Aloke Ghosh was appointed the Chief Financial Officer andCompany Secretary of the Company effective 2 June 2014.

5. A STATEMENT ON DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

A statement on declaration of Independence required to be made under section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been obtained from each of the Independent Directors confirming their independence.

6. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and other committees. The criteria on the basis of which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

7. POLICY ON NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The highlights of the policy on Nomination and Remuneration is provided as a part of the Directors’ Report. The detailed policy is available on the website of the company.

8. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors met four (4) times on 14 May 2014, 23 July 2014, 17 October 2014 and 19 January 2015 during the financial year 2014-15.

9. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company at present has the following subsidiary companies:

a) Blue Star Infotech America, Inc. (BSIA)

The wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Blue Star Infotech America, Inc. achieved a total income of US$ 196,35,989 (equivalent of Rs. 120.07 Crores) for the financial year ending 31 March 2015 as compared to US$ 2,21,38,707 (equivalent of Rs. 134.19 Crores) for the previous year. Despite a lower turnover, essentially due to reduction in low and negative margin business, a concerted effort to keep costs under check, the Company reported a net profit of US$ 2,74,867 (equivalent of Rs. 1.68 Crores) this year compared to a net loss of US$ 2,49,867 (equivalent of Rs. 1.50 Crores) for the previous year marking a turnaround in profits after four consecutive years. The performance of the subsidiary is satisfactory and expected to progress in the ensuing year as well.

Your Company made an additional investment of US$ 5,00,000 (equivalent of Rs. 3.04 Crores) at par in the equity of the subsidiary in order to further the growth, operations and business of the Company. With this investment, the paid-up capital of the subsidiary as at year end is US$ 23,50,000 (18,50,000 in the previous year).

The investment is in shares of US$ 1 each.

b) Blue Star Infotech (UK) Ltd.

The total income of this wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Star Infotech (UK) Limited was 23,92,092 (equivalent of Rs. 23.59 Crores) for the financial year ended 31 March 2015 as compared to 23,04,183 (equivalent of Rs. 23 Crores) for the previous year. The company registered a net profit of 207,016 (equivalent of Rs. 2.04 Crores) for the financial year ending on 31 March 2015 compared to net profit of 2,15,409 (equivalent of Rs. 2.15 Crores) for the previous year. The shrinkage in profits is due to addition of manpower in the sales team. The business is stable.

c) Blue Star Infotech (Singapore) Pte. Limited

The total income of the wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Star Infotech (Singapore) Pte. Limited was SGD 30,75,977 (equivalent of Rs. 14.62 Crores) for the financial year ended 31 March 2015 as compared to SGD 21,67,203 (equivalent of Rs. 10.45 Crores) for the previous year. The subsidiary registered a net profit of SGD 476,804 (equivalent of Rs. 2.27 Crores) for the financial year ending on 31 March 2015 compared to a net profit of SGD 3,46,802 (equivalent of Rs. 1.92 Crores) for the previous year. Blue Star Infotech Singapore Pte. Ltd. has two wholly owned subsidiaries, one each, in Singapore and Malaysia viz. Blue Star Infostack Solutions Pte. Ltd. and Blue Star Infostack (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. which caters to the Banking and Insurance sector. The performance of the subsidiary is satisfactory. Blue Star Infotech Singapore Pte. Ltd. has made an additional investment of RM 500,000 in the equity of Blue Star Infostack (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. in order to further the growth, operations and business of the Company. With this investment, the paid-up capital of the subsidiary as at year end is RM 1,000,000.

10. DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors would like to inform the members that the Audited Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2015 are in full conformity with the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013. The Directors hereby confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively;

11. RESERVATIONS AND/OR QUALIFICATIONS IN THE STATUTORY AUDITORS’ REPORT

The Directors would like to inform that there were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors of the Company in their Audit Report.

12. RESERVATIONS AND/OR QUALIFICATIONS IN THE SECRETARIAL AUDITORS’ REPORT

PursuanttotheprovisionsofSection204oftheCompaniesAct,2013andtheCompanies(AppointmentandRemuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Jayshree Dagli & Associates, Practising Company

Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report provided in the Annual Report forms part of the Directors’ Report. The Directors would like to inform that there were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Secretarial Auditors of the Company in their Audit Report.

13. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

There were no orders passed by any regulators or courts or tribunals which can impact the going concern status and the Company’s operations in future. Hence, the company has no information to furnish in this regard.

14. LOANS AND GUARANTEES UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Particulars of Loans and Guarantees covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the Directors’ Report and is provided in the Annual Report.

15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS UNDER SECTION 188 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Particulars of the Contracts and arrangements, provided in form AOC 2, forms part of the Annual report and is an integral part of the Directors’ Report.

16. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Information as per provisions of section 197(12) of the Companies Act 2013, read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, and the names of every employee employed throughout the financial year and in receipt of Rs. 60 Lakhs or more, or employed for part of the year and in receipt of Rs. 5 Lakhs or more a month, under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is a part of the Board’s Report. However, this information is not being provided as part of the Annual Report but will be available to the shareholders on request to the Company Secretary.

It may be noted that particulars of employees posted and working in a country outside India, not being directors or their relatives, drawing more than Rs. 60 Lakhs per financial year or Rs. 5 Lakhs per month, are not circulated to the members in the Board’s report, but such particulars shall be filed with the Registrar of Companies while filing the financial statement and Board Reports: Particulars shall be made available to any shareholder on a specific request made by them in writing before the date of such Annual General Meeting wherein financial statements for the relevant financial year are proposed to be adopted by shareholders and such particulars shall be made available by the company within three days from the date of receipt of such request from shareholders and in case of request received even after the date of completion of Annual General Meeting, such particulars shall be made available to the shareholders within seven days from the date of receipt of such request.

17. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There are no material changes and commitments other than what is already stated in the financials which will affect the financial position of the company during the period 31 March 2015 till the date of the report.

18. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information as per Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, relating to the conservation of energy, technology, absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgoings respectively, is annexed to and forms part of this report.

19. RISK MANAGEMENT

The company has adopted a risk management policy which is elaborated in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is part of the Annual Report and forms part of the Directors’ Report.

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The Company was required to spend Rs. 24.83 Lakhs by 31 March 2015 towards charitable and social causes, as part of its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility. The Board decided to expend these funds in support of the HRD Minister’s nationwide campaign of "Swachh Bharat/ Swachh Vidyalaya" to build toilets in schools. Since the process of identifying NGOs specialised in this field has taken more time than anticipated, these funds could not be expended in the financial year 2014-15.

The Report on CSR activities is provided in the Annual Report and forms part of the Directors’ Report.

21. INVESTMENTS

The Company invests its surplus funds in debt based broad-based mutual funds or with reputed scheduled banks in liquid funds or short-term deposits, respectively, which are considered safe.

22. DIRECTORS

Mr. Sanjay Vaswani, Non-Executive-Promoter Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation.

In accordance with the provisions of sections 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Sanjay Vaswani, Director retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The profile of the Director is stated in the explanatory statement to the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

23. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN (ESOP)

Disclosures required to be made under SEBI (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999 ESOP and Companies Act, 2013 are given in note 2.1 of the Notes to the Financial Statements, forming part of the Accounts. The diluted EPS on considering unvested ESOPs is Rs. 9.24 per share as on 31 March 2015.

A brief summary of ESOPs is provided below:

Sr. No. Particulars ESOP Scheme 2003 (Amended 2015) 1 Options granted 15,18,000 (Including ESOP’s issued against lapsed options). Outstanding ESOP’s at no point of time have exceeded 14,71,000 grants as against 15,00,000 grants approved by shareholders. 2 Options vested 4,74,375 3 Options exercised 4,15,075 4 Vested and unexercised 49,400 5 Options lapsed 1,17,525 6 The exercise price Rs. 60 – grants made on 31 August 2012 Rs. 57 – grants made on 29 March 2013 Rs. 52 – grants made on 29 May 2013 Rs. 83 – grants made on 18 December 2013 Rs. 188 – grants made on 18 December 2014 7 Variation of terms of options Nil 8 Money realised by exercise of options Rs. 2,53,74,025 9 Total number of options in force 9,85,400 10 Employee wise details of options granted to a. key managerial personnel; Sunil Bhatia-Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (982,000) Aloke Ghosh-Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary (20,000) b. any other employee who receives a grant in any one year of option amounting to 5% or more of options granted during that year. NIL c. identified employees who were granted option, during any one year, equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversions) of the company at the time of grant; Sunil Bhatia-Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (982,000) Nishith Mathur-Chief Operating Officer (226,000)

24. AUDITORS

M/s Walker, Chandiok & Co. LLP, (formerly Walker, Chandiok & Co) Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No.: 001076N) Mumbai, have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the Annual General Meeting held on 23 July 2014. The Company has placed the matter relating to their appointment, for ratification of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, for the residual portion of their term. A written certificate from the Auditors has been obtained by the Company to the effect that the re-appointment, if made, would be in accordance with the limits specified under section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with section 142 of the Companies Act, 2013.

25. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Composition of the Audit Committee is covered in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Board’s Report. The Board has accepted all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee to the Board.

26. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit (IA) function is pre-defined. The internal auditor function is entrusted to an independent firm of Chartered Accountants of repute. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Auditors report to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Internal Auditors monitor and evaluate the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

27. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a vigil mechanism named the Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

This Policy of the Company allows for disclosure by employees, customers and/or third-party intermediaries of such matters internally, without fear of reprisal, discrimination or adverse employment consequences, and also permits the Company to address such disclosures or complaints by taking appropriate action, including but not limited to, disciplining or terminating the employment and/or services of those responsible.

The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company.

During the year, no instances of fraud on the Company or by the Company were reported.

28. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has complied with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance code as provided in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the stock exchanges. A separate section on Corporate Governance, together with a certificate from the Company’s Auditors confirming compliance, is set out separately, forming part of this Report.

29. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report has been attached to the annual report and forms part of the Directors’ Report.

30. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return is annexed to and forms part of the Directors’ Report.

31. GREEN INITIATIVE IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to the "Green Initiative in Corporate Governance" by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in allowing paperless compliances, the Company has implemented the policy of sending the Notice with Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account, Auditor’s Report, Director’s Report and Explanatory Statement etc. through email to those shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the Company’s Registrar. Out of 12,345 shareholders, 4,424 shareholders (around 36%) have opted for receiving documents in electronic mode as of 31 March 2015.

32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board places on record their sincere acknowledgement of the support from all the stakeholders of the Company viz. Clients, Vendors, Bankers, Employees and other Business Associates etc. for the support received from them during the year.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Suneel Advani Mumbai Chairman and Managing Director 14 May 2015 Blue Star Infotech Limited

Date : 14 May 2015.

We have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by BLUE STAR INFOTECH LIMITED (hereinafter called "the Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Company’s books, papers, minutes books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, Where by report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31 March 2015 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

(A) We have examined the books, papers, minutes books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by BLUE STAR INFOTECH LIMITED ("the Company") for the financial year ended on 31 March 2015 according to the provisions of:

1. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder and The Companies Act, 1956 to the extent applicable;

2. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA’) and the rules made thereunder;

3. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

4. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Overseas Direct Investment;

5. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act’):-

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992;

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999; and The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014;

6. Information Technology Act, 2000.

(B) We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

During the period under review the Company has generally complied with the provisions of the Acts, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. as mentioned above.

During the period under review provisions of the following regulations (as enumerated in the prescribed format of Form MR-3)were not applicable to the Company:

(i) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009;

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998.

(iii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009;

(iv) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008;

(v) Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India approved by the Central Govt. to be effective from 1 July 2015, hence not to be considered / not required to be certified.

We further report that

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. However, to comply with the Provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of Appointment of a Woman Director, Ms. Kalpana Trivedi, was appointed as an Additional Director through the Board’s Circular Resolution passed on 27 March 2015. Pending the approval of the members of the Company for appointing her as an Independent Director, in our opinion, the balancing of Constitution of the Board as per Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement is disturbed. We are informed by the Company’s Management that she has declared herself to be eligible for being appointed as an Independent Director by the Company and that a resolution to appoint her as an Independent Director is proposed to be placed for Members’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the year under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the relevant Act.

Adequate notice had been given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance and that a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

Unanimous decisions were carried through as there were no cases of dissent of any Director in respect of any decision and was accordingly captured and recorded as part of the minutes.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in place in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines as mentioned herein above.

We further report that during the audit period the Company hasissued and allotted 4,15,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at premium to BSIL-Key Employee Stock Option Scheme Trust.

DETAILS OF LOANS AND GUARANTEES UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Particulars of Loans and Guarantees are given below:-

Sr. No. Name of the Guarantor Guarantee Availed by Nature of facility Remarks 1 Blue Star Infotech Ltd Trisept Technologies LLC. Deferred payment guarantee of US$ 1 Mn (approx. Rs. 6 Cr) for a period up to 24 months commencing 1 April 2014 to 31 March 2016 Thisisasecurityfordeferredpaymentconsideration by Blue Star Infotech America Inc. (100% subsidiary of the company) to buy-out the interest in Blue7 Solutions LLC from Trisept Technologies LLC, USA. Current obligation as on 31 March 2015 is US$ 576,620. (Around Rs. 3.57 Cr) 2 Blue Star Infotech Ltd Blue Star Infotech America Inc. Standby Letter of Credit in favour of an overseas bank for an amount not exceeding $3 million (approx. Rs. 18 Cr) for a period of one year, subject to renewal. This guarantee is provided in order to fund the working capital needs of Blue Star Infotech America Inc. Current obligation as on 31 March 2015 is US$ 3 million. (Around Rs. 18 Cr)

Particulars pursuant to Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

( A ) Conservation of energy-

The nature of the Company’s operations entails a very low level of energy consumption. The Company has therefore not initiated utilising any alternate source of energy. Adequate measures have, however, been taken to conserve energy by using energy efficient computing devices, regulating the air conditioning and by use of energy saving lighting systems.

(B) Technology absorption-

The Company has an Advanced Technologies Group which is working on several products in the Travel and Hospitality domain. Research and Development activities are in progress to develop applications such as iR oadGenie, iMapGenie, Mobile Vacation Planner, SmartTravel etc. These software products are being developed by teams from our existing delivery setup. The company believes that it will be benefitted from developing unique product offerings. Your company has submitted an application to the Patent Office, Government of India, for grant of patent under the Title Method and System for planning a vacation based on user preferences titled "Mobile Vacation Planner".

Mobile Vacation Planner is an experiential travel planning solution that helps consumers plan a vacation using a combination of geographical, weather, location, attraction, and social information. Mobile Vacation Planner focuses on providing the ultimate travel experience to the consumer unlike the traditional model that focus on the reservation process. Mobile Vacation Planner’s innovative features include deployment on iPad using a dynamic and visually compelling graphical user interface, use of travel experience video and a variety of media to educate, enlighten, and excite travellers about the potential experiences at various destinations and interests available at those destinations. The company has allocated a sum of approximately Rs.2.28 crores on development costs for its research and development activities.

We are in the process of developing an invention code named "SmartRetreat", a Self-Service Personalized Mobile Concierge Solution which is a revolutionary Tablet based Mobile App that acts as a "Self Service" Mobile Concierge Solution for Hotel Guests. SmartRetreat improves guest experience by delivering personalized services at the swipe of the tablet and allows guests to explore the hotel property and local attractions, no matter where the guest is located within the hotel. The filing of the application with the patent authorities is under process.

( C ) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo- a. Activities relating to exports; initiatives taken to increase exports; development of new export markets for products and services and export plans

Over the years, we have established a direct marketing network around the world, including North America, Singapore, Malaysia and Europe. These offices are staffed with the Company personnel, who sell the Company’s Services to clients.

We serve our global clientele through offices in Santa Clara (CA), Milwaukee (WI) and New Jersey (NJ) in USA, London in Europe and Singapore and Malaysia in Asia Pacific. We also have business associates in North America and Continental Europe.

b. Total foreign exchange earned and used

The details of Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are disclosed in note number 2.24 of the Notes to the Financial Statements.

c. Forex management Policy.

To hedge against volatility on the forex market, your company has adopted a balanced hedging policy which combines forward exchange contracts with options up to certain levels. This policy is expected to minimise risks arising from foreign exchange fluctuations.

PARTICULARS OFCONT RACTS/ ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATEDP ARTIES

"This form pertains to the disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto "

Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arm’s length basis

There were no contracts or arrangements or transactions entered into during the year ended 31 March 2015 which were not in arm’s length.

Details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arm’s length basis

The details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arm’s length basis for the year ended 31 March 2015 are as follows:

Rs. in Lakhs

Sr. No. Name(s) of the related party Nature of relationship Date of Approval by Board / Audit Committee Duration of the contracts Salient terms Amount in Rs. Lakhs Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions 1 Investment in Equity in Subsidiary Company 1.1 Blue Star Infotech America Inc. Subsidiary Company 17 October 2013 Not Applicable At face value 303.55 2 Rendering of Services 2.1 Blue Star Infostack Solutions Pte. Ltd. Second Level Subsidiary Company 14 May 2014 1 A pril 2012 onwards As per transfer pricing guidelines 1.92 2.2 Blue Star Infotech (UK) Limited Subsidiary Company 14 May 2014 1 A pril 2012 onwards 1,433.00 2.3 Blue Star Infotech America Inc. Subsidiary Company 14 May 2014 1A pril 2012 onwards 4,853.33 2.4 Blue Star Infotech Business Intelligence and Analytics Pvt. Ltd. Associate Company 23 July 2014 1O ctober 2014 onwards 300.00 19 January 2015 30 March 2015 onwards 20.36 19 January 2015 30 March 2015 onwards 3.37 19 January 2015 30 March 2015 onwards 22.29 19 January 2015 30 March 2015 onwards 15.45 19 January 2015 30 March 2015 onwards 14.83 19 January 2015 30 March 2015 onwards 10.79 19 January 2015 30 March 2015 onwards 39.33 19 January 2015 30 March 2015 onwards 13.48 19 January 2015 30 March 2015 onwards 12.36 19 January 2015 31 March 2015 onwards 6.20 2.5 Blue Star Infotech Singapore Pte. Limited. Subsidiary Company 14 May 2014 1A pril 2012 onwards 1,101.65 2.6 Blue Star Limited Common - Promoters / Directors / Management / Major shareholder 14 May 2014 22 July 2014 onwards 33.71 14 May 2014 25 July 2014 onwards 3.70 14 May 2014 23 June 2014 onwards 7.30 14 May 2014 26 June 2014 onwards 61.08 14 May 2014 27 June 2014 onwards 5.90 23 July 2014 29 September 2014 onwards 14.05 23 July 2014 1O ctober 2014 onwards 19.10 23 July 2014 14 October 2014 onwards 39.89 17 October 2014 4 November 2014 onwards 45.06 17 October 2014 7 November 2014 onwards 6.74 17 October 2014 21 November 2014 onwards 39.12 17 October 2014 25 November 2014 onwards 16.18 17 October 2014 30 December 2014 onwards 22.74 17 October 2014 30 December 2014 onwards 28.09 17 October 2014 30 December 2014 onwards 37.08 17 October 2014 30 December 2014 onwards 13.48 19 January 2015 26 February 2015 onwards 8.49 19 January 2015 26 February 2015 onwards 3.93 3 Annual Maintenance Charges for Air-conditioning systems 3.1 Blue Star Limited Common - Promoters / Directors / Management / Major shareholder 14 May 2014 1 June 2014 onwards As per transfer pricing guidelines 1.67 4 Receiving of Services 4.1 Modern Family Doctor Pvt. Ltd. Common Director 18 July 2013 13 June 2013 onwards As per transfer pricing guidelines 1.74 5 Reimbursement of Expenditure / Cross-charge of Salary Costs 5.1 Blue Star Infostack Solutions Pte. Limited Second Level Subsidiary Company 14 May 2014 1 April 2012 onwards As per transfer pricing guidelines 3.94 5.2 Blue Star Infotech (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Second Level Subsidiary Company 23 July 2014 1 August 2014 onwards 1.90 5.3 Blue Star Infotech America Inc. Subsidiary Company 14 May 2014 1 April 2012 onwards 40.20 5.4 Blue Star Infotech Singapore Pte. Limited. Subsidiary Company 14 May 2014 1 April 2012 onwards 15.96 5.5 Blue Star Limited Common - Promoters / Directors / Management / Major shareholder 23 July 2014 5 August 2014 onwards 0.12 6 Leave and License of Premises 6.1 Vir Advani Relative of Director / Promoter 17 October 2014 31 October 2014 onwards As per transfer pricing guidelines 12.25

Note: Contracts with related parties in existence prior to 1 April 2014 have been ratiffed on 14 May 2014 under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013

DISCLOSURE PERTAINING TO REMUNERATION AS PER COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT ANDR EMUNERATIONOF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014 a. Remuneration Paid to Directors during the year

Sr. No. Directors Designation Amount Paid (Rs. Lakhs) 1 Mr. Suneel Advani Chairman and Managing Director 43.55 2 Mr. Sunil Bhatia Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director 320.29 3 Mr. Ashok Advani Vice Chairman 6.70 4 Mr. Suresh Talwar Independent Director 10.90 5 Dr. Prakash Hebalkar Independent Director 10.40 6 Mr. Sanjay Vaswani Director 5.50 7 Mr. Naresh Malhotra Independent Director 9.90 8 Mr. K P T Kutty Independent Director 7.70 9 Ms Kalpana Trivedi Additional Director -

b. Ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year is as follows:

Sr. No. Directors Designation Ratio for FY 14-15 1 Mr. Suneel Advani Chairman and Managing Director 6.60 2 Mr. Sunil Bhatia Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director 48.53 3 Mr. Ashok Advani Vice Chairman 1.02 4 Mr. Suresh Talwar Independent Director 1.65 5 Dr. Prakash Hebalkar Independent Director 1.58 6 Mr. Sanjay Vaswani Director 0.83 7 Mr. Naresh Malhotra Independent Director 1.50 8 Mr. K P T Kutty Independent Director 1.17 9 Ms Kalpana Trivedi Additional Director -

The medium remuneration of the employees in India has been considered as the base i.e. 1. The ratio is an indicator of the multiple of the compensation paid to the Directors.

c. Percentage increase in remuneration of each director, CEO, CFO and CS in the financial year is provided herewith:

Sr. No. Directors Increase % 1 Mr. Suneel Advani - 2 Mr. Sunil Bhatia # - 3 Mr. Ashok Advani 14 4 Mr. Suresh Talwar 55 5 Dr. Prakash Hebalkar 14 6 Mr. Sanjay Vaswani 29 7 Mr. Naresh Malhotra 1 8 Mr. K P T Kutty 62 9 Ms Kalpana Trivedi Not Applicable

Note: 1. Mr. Sunil Bhatia is also the CEO of the company

2. Ms Kalpana Trivedi was appointed on 30 March 2015 and there are no comparable figures.

Sr. No. Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Increase % 1 Mr. Aloke Ghosh Not Applicable

d. Percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year:

The median salary for the current year is Rs. 6.60 Lakhs as against Rs. 6.35 Lakhs in the previous year. The percentage increase in the median is thus 3.94%. The expression "median" means the numerical value separating the higher half of a population from the lower half and the median of a finite list of numbers may be found by arranging all the observations from lower value to highest value and picking the middle one; and if there is an even number of observations, the median shall be average of the middle values.

e. Number of permanent employees on the rolls of company:

As of 31 March 2015, the company had 801 permanent employees on its rolls. This number is only in relation the company in India and employees of the subsidiary companies and Associate companies are not included in this figure.

f. Explanation on the relationship between average increase in remuneration and company performance:

The increase in remuneration is guided by the following factors:

i) Company performance in terms of profitability

ii) Individual performance – Achievement of targets / goals

iii) Industry trends / pay-scales based on survey data

iv) Salary rationalization and fitment based on role and relevance

v) Cost of living / Location of work

The compensation is expected to ensure availability and sustainability of suitable manpower. It is also expected to ensure retention and continued value which enables the company to perform better. The company performance in terms of revenue and profits assumes a larger significance at the Key functional levels and lesser at operating levels. The scope and responsibility of the function will determine the weightage to each of these components. The compensation is intended to ensure global competitiveness. The intent of the management is to use a combination of stock options to align senior employee compensation with shareholder value.

g. Comparison of the remuneration of the Key Managerial Personnel against the performance of the company;

Sr. No. Directors Designation Amount Paid No. of Stock Options granted in the year Ratio of Remune- ration to Revenues Ratio of Remune- ration to Net Profit (Rs. Lakhs) 1 Mr. Sunil Bhatia Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director 320.29 - 2.32% 27.40% 2 Mr. Aloke Ghosh Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary 36.50 20,000 0.26% 3.12%

h. Variations in the market capitalization of the company, price earning ratio as at the closing date of the current financial year and percentage increase over decrease in the market quotations of the shares of the company in comparison to the rate at which the company came out with the last public offer in case of listed companies.

Year ended Market Capital- isation (In Rs. Crores) Earnings per share (Diluted) (Rs.) P/E Ratio Closing Market Price on NSE (Rs.) Last public offer price (On formation of the company) on 18 May 2000 (Rs.) % increase in market price over last public offer (18 May 2000) % increase in YoY Market price 31 March 2015 215.46 10.47 19.05 199.50 10 1895% 70.08% 31 March 2014 121.82 9.62 12.19 117.30 10 1073% 102.24%

i. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration The average increase in salaries is 7% for non-managerial personnel.

There is no increase in the percentile computation for exhecutive directors. In case of non-executive directors the average increase is 24.94%. This is chiefly due to increase in the sitting fee for meetings during the year and also the increase in the number of meetings of the Non-executive Board members during the year. All board members taken together, the increase in managerial remuneration is 1.41% which is significantly lower that the increase in salaries for non-managerial persons.

j. The key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the directors;

During the year under review, the executive director’s compensation did not witness any material change. The compensation for executive directors are term based. The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director’s compensation has an incentive plan based on achievement of target revenues and profits by the company. In case of the other directors, the compensation comprises (i) Sitting Fee for meetings attended and (ii) Commission based on the net profits of the company. The increases in the current year are due to upward revision of the sitting fee from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000 per meeting from June 2014. The commission for the year is around 1.7% of profits as against 2% in the prior year. In absolute terms while the commission payment is lower for the year, due to increase in the sitting fee and the number of meetings held, the overall increases in respect of the other directors is higher than the prior year.

k. The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid director to that of the employees who are not directors but receive remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year.

The company has no employee who is not a director and receives remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year. Hence, there is no statistical information to be provided in this regard by the company.

l. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company.

The company has a policy on the appointment and remuneration of directors and key managerial personnel which is addressed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company. The Human Resource Management generally aligns the recruitment plans for the strategic growth of the company. The nomination and remuneration policy is provided pursuant to Section 178(4) of the Companies Act and Clause 49(IV )(B)(4) of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange on the Website of the company.

The company is committed to maintaining consistency with the remuneration policy framed by the company. The policy is reviewed at least once annually. In case of any conflict between the statute and the company policy due to any enactment, amendment to the law, the more liberal of the statute or the company policy shall prevail.

ANNUALR EPORTON CSR ACTIVITIES

1. The Blue Star group is a socially responsible business and has been running various programmes in the realm of education and assistance / welfare through a charitable trust. This includes combining business interests with the social challenges with a view towards making a meaningful difference out of socially responsible actions.

The aim of the company is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of various communities in the country to address the needs to a sustainable way of life for the less privileged sections of society and help in raising the country’s human development parameters. The Company has a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy in place, which is available on the website of theCompany, www.bsil.com.

2. The Board constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee amongst the board members on 23 July 2014, with the first members being:

1. Mr. Suneel M. Advani (Chairman and Managing Director), Chairman of the CSR committee

2. Mr. Sunil Bhatia (Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director)

3. Mr. Suresh Talwar (Independent Director)

4. Mr. K. P. T. Kutty (Independent Director)

3. Average Net Profit of the company for last 3 financial years (Amount in Rs. Lakhs):

Particulars FY 12-13 FY 13-14 FY 14-15 Net Profit before Tax as per the Profit and Loss Account 706.41 1,458.50 1,559.03 Add: Loss of Capital nature (Sale of Fixed Assets) - - - Total Net Profit before Tax as per the Profit and Loss Account 706.41 1,458.50 1,559.03 Average Net Profit of the Company for the last 3 (Three) financial years 1,241.32

4 Prescribed CSR expenditure (2% of this amount as in item 3 above): Rs. 24.83 Lakhs

5 Details of CSR spent for the financial year:

a) total amount to be spent for the financial year : Rs. 24.83 Lakhs

b) Amount unspent, if any: Rs. 24.83 Lakhs

c) Manner in which the amount spent during the financial year is detailed below: Not Applicable

6 In case the company has failed to spend the 2% of the Average Net Profit (INR) of the last 3 financial years or any part thereof, the company shall provide the reasons for not spending the amount in its Board’s Report.

As mentioned in the Directors’ Report, the Company was required to spend Rs. 24.83 Lakhs by 31 March 2015 towards charitable and social causes, as part of its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility. The Board decided to expend these funds in support of the HRD Minister’s nationwide campaign of "Swachh Bharat/ Swachh Vidyalaya" to build toilets in schools. Since the process of identifying NGO’s specialised in this field has taken more time than anticipated, no expenditure was possible during the year.

7 We hereby afirm that the CSR Policy as approved by the Board, has been implemented and the CSR Committee monitors the implementation of the CSR activities in compliance with our CSR objectives.

FORM NO. MGT 9 EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As on financial year ended on 31 March 2015

Pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Company (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014.

I. REGISTRATION & OTHER DETAILS:

Sr. No. Directors Designation 1 CIN L72200MH1997PLC110459 2 Registration Date 4 September 1997 3 Name of the Company Blue Star Infotech Limited 4 Category/Sub-category of the Company Company Limited by Shares 5 Address of the Registered office & contact details 8th Floor, The Great Oasis, Plot No D-13, MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai- 400093 6 Whether listed company Yes 7 Name, Address and contact details of the Registrar & Transfer Agent, if any. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. Unit: Blue Star Infotech Limited C-13 Pannalal Silk Mills Compound, LBS Marg, Bhandup West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Pin - 400078. Tel.: +91-22-25946970, Fax: +91- 22-25946969 Contact person: Mrs. Maheshwari Patil E-mail: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY (All the business activities contributing 10 % or more of the total turnover of the company shall be stated)

Sr. No. Name and Description of main products / services NIC Code of the Product/service % to total turnover of the company 1 Computer programming, consultancy and related activities Division 62 100 Group 620

III. Particulars of holding, subsidiary and associate companies

Sr. No. Name of the Company Country CIN / GLN Holding / Subsidiary / Associate % holding as on 31 March 2015 Applicable Section of the Companies Act, 2013 1 Blue Star Infotech USA - Subsidiary 100% Section 2(87) America Inc. 2 Blue Star Infotech (UK) Ltd UK - Subsidiary 100% Section 2(87) 3 Blue Star Infotech (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Singapore - Subsidiary 100% Section 2(87) 4 Blue Star Infotech Business Intelligence and Analytics Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly Activecubes Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.) India U72200KA2006PTC041312 Associate 48.97% Section 2(6)

Note: 1. There are no holding companies.

2. Only the names of the first level subsidiaries and associate companies are stated here

IV. SHARE HOLDING PATTERN

(Equity Share Capital Breakup as percentage of Total Equity) Category-wise Share Holding

No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year [As on 31 March 2014] No. of Shares held at the end of the year [As on 31 March 2015] Category of Shareholders Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Diffe- rence % Change during the year A. Promoter s (1) Indian a) Individual/ HUF 16,62,742 - 16,62,742 16.01 16,62,742 - 16,62,742 15.40 - - b) Central Govt - - - - - - - - c) State Govt(s) - - - - - - - - d) Bodies Corp. 31,48,213 - 31,48,213 30.32 31,48,213 - 31,48,213 29.15 - - e) Banks / FI - - - - - - - - f) Any other 7,78,519 - 7,78,519 7.50 7,78,519 - 7,78,519 7.21 - - Total shareholding of Promoter (A) 55,89,474 - 55,89,474 53.82 55,89,474 - 55,89,474 51.75 - - B. Public Shareholding - - - 1. Institutions - - - a) Mutual Funds 25 137 162 - 25 137 162 - - - b) Banks / FI 1,217 587 1,804 0.02 2,957 587 3,544 0.03 1,740 0.02 c) Central Govt - - - - - - - - - - d) State Govt(s) - - - - - - - - - - e) Venture Capital Funds - - - - - - - - - - f) Insurance Companies 3,09,432 - 3,09,432 2.98 2,36,079 - 2,36,079 2.19 (73,353) (0.68) g) FIIs - 150 150 - - - - - (150) - h) Foreign Venture C apital Funds - - - - - - - - - - i) Others (specify) - - - - - - - - - - Sub-total (B)(1):- 3,10,674 874 3,11,548 3.00 2,39,061 724 2,39,785 2.22 (71,763) (0.66) 2. Non-Institutions - - a) Bodies Corp. 2,72,033 3,962 2,75,995 2.66 4,08,870 3,962 4,12,832 3.82 1,36,837 1.27 i) Indian - - ii) Overseas - - b) Individuals - - i) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital upto Rs. 1 lakh 23,70,824 2,62,493 26,33,317 25.36 23,57,670 2,43,059 26,00,729 24.08 (32,588) (0.30) ii) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs. 1 lakh 13,66,115 - 13,66,115 13.15 13,72,676 - 13,72,676 12.71 6,561 0.06 c) O thers (specify) - - Non Resident Indians (Repat) 1,21,017 12,401 1,33,418 1.28 4,21,856 12,771 4,34,627 4.02 3,01,209 2.79 Non Resident Indians (Non Repat) 24,638 - 24,638 0.24 62,523 - 62,523 0.58 37,885 0.35 Foreign Companies - 25 - - 25 25 - - - Foreign Individuals 2,950 - 2,950 0.03 2,950 - 2,950 0.03 - - Market Makers - - - - 79 - 79 - 79 - Clearing M embers 47,520 - 47,520 0.46 84,300 - 84,300 0.78 36,780 0.34 Sub-total (B)(2):- 42,05,097 2,78,881 44,83,978 43.18 47,10,924 2,59,817 49,70,741 46.03 4,86,763 4.51 Total Public Shareholding (B)=(B) (1)+ (B)(2) 45,15,771 2,79,755 47,95,526 46.18 49,49,985 2,60,541 52,10,526 48.25 4,15,000 3.84 C. Shares held by Custodian for GD Rs. & ADRs - - - - - - - - - - Grand Total (A+B+C) 1,01,05,245 2,79,755 1,03,85,000 100.00 1,05,39,459 2,60,541 1,08,00,000 100.00 4,15,000 3.84

B) Shareholding of Promoters

Sr. No. Shareholder’s Name No. of Shares % of total Shares of the company %of Shares Pledged / encumbered to total shares 31 March 2014 No. of Shares % of total Shares of the company 31 March 2015 %of Shares Pledged / encumbered to total shares % change in shareholding during the year 1 Blue Star Ltd 30,98,025 29.83 - 30,98,025 28.69 - - 2 Suneel Mohan Advani (held in individual and beneficial capacity) 8,91,165 8.58 - 8,91,165 8.25 - - 3 Ashok Mohan Advani (held in individual and beneficial capacity) 7,58,621 7.30 - 7,58,621 7.02 - - 4 Suneeta Nanik Vaswani 1,72,448 1.66 - 1,72,448 1.60 - - 5 Nargis Suneel Advani 1,66,059 1.60 - 1,66,059 1.54 - - 6 Anissa Rohina Trust (Ashok Advani Trustee) 1,38,446 1.33 - 1,38,446 1.28 - - 7 Suneeta Padmi Trust (Ashok Advani Trustee) 82,245 0.79 - 82,245 0.76 - - 8 Rohina Lulla 73,871 0.71 - 73,871 0.68 - - 9 Anissa Khanna 71,654 0.69 - 71,654 0.66 - - 10 J.T.A dvani Finance Private Limited 50,188 0.48 - 50,188 0.46 - - 11 Vir S Advani 35,179 0.34 - 35,179 0.33 - - 12 Sunaina S A dvani 32,179 0.31 - 32,179 0.30 - - 13 Sanjay N Vaswani 14,750 0.14 - 14,750 0.14 - - 14 Nanik RamchandVaswani 7,581 0.07 - 7,581 0.07 - - 15 Dinesh Nanik Vaswani 13 0.00 - 13 0.00 - - Total 55,92,424 53.85 - 55,92,424 51.78 - -

C) Change in Promoters’ Shareholding (please specify, if there is no change)

There is no change in the holding of the Promoters during the year.

D) Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders:

(Other than Directors, Promoters and Holders of GDRs and ADRs):

Sr. No. For each Top 10 Shareholders Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the Year No. of shares % of total shares of the Company No. of shares % of total shares of the Company 1 SMB Family Trust ( beneficiaries Sunil Bhatia and family) At the beginning of the year 4,71,248 4.54 4,71,248 4.54 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Sale in Secondary Market – 21 October 2014 to 8 December 2014 (137,065) (1.46) 3,34,183 3.09 Purchase from Secondary Market - 8 December 2014 3,626 0.03 3,37,809 3.12 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 3,37,809 3.13 2 BSIL – Key Employees Stock option Trust At the beginning of the year 1,09,563 1.06 1,09,563 1.06 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Vesting of ESOPs – 21 July 2014 (1,00,000) (0.97) 9,563 0.09 Allotment of shares by the company – Fresh issue of Equity - 17 October 2014 4,15,000 3.84 4,24,563 3.93 Vesting of ESOPs - 23 December 2014 (217,000) (1.01) 2,07,563 1.92 Vesting of ESOPs - 13 January 2015 (1,500) (0.01) 2,06,063 1.91 Vesting of ESOPs - 21 January 2015 (15,000) (0.14) 1,91,063 1.77 Vesting of ESOPs - 22 January 2015 (6,875) (0.06) 1,84,188 1.71 Vesting of ESOPs - 18 February 2015 (6,600) (0.07) 1,77,588 1.64 Vesting of ESOPs - 12 March 2015 (2,100) (0.02) 1,75,488 1.62 Vesting of ESOPs - 14 March 2015 (1,000) - 1,74,488 1.62 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 1,74,488 1.62 3 Atul G Shetiya At the beginning of the year 69,976 0.67 69,976 0.67 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Sale in Secondary Market - 22 August 2014 to 31 March 2015 (12,135) (0.13) 57,841 0.54 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 57,841 0.54 4 Ashok Kumar Jain At the beginning of the year Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease 58,921 0.57 58,921 0.57 Purchased from Secondary Market - 20 June 2014 1,350 0.01 60,271 0.58 Sale in Secondary Market - 4 July 2014 to 13 March 2015 (20,160) (0.21) 40,111 0.37 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 40,111 0.37 5 Blue Star – Sahayata Foundation Trust At the beginning of the year 50,000 0.48 50,000 0.48 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 50,000 0.46 6 Shobha Jagtiani At the beginning of the year 49,699 0.48 49,699 0.48 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 49,699 0.46 7 Kamlesh Navinchandra Shah At the beginning of the year 48,450 0.47 48,450 0.47 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Sale in Secondary Market - 23 May 2014 to 13 June 2014 (8,887) (0.09) 39,563 0.38 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 39,563 0.37 8 Rekha Haresh Duhlani At the beginning of the year 31,767 0.31 31,767 0.31 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Sale in Secondary Market - 20 February 2015 (31,767) (0.31) Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 - - 9 Sheila Shamsher Singh - - At the beginning of the year 26,258 0.25 26,258 0.25 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 26,258 0.24 10 Kamal Tuljaram Jagtiani At the beginning of the year 24,000 0.23 24,000 0.23 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 24,000 0.22 11 Suresh Bhatia At the beginning of the year 21,008 0.19 21,008 0.19 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Purchase from Secondary Market - 30 May 2014 to 19 December 2014 70,868 0.69 91,876 0.88 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 91,876 0.88 12 Nisarg Ajaykumar Vakharia Ajaykumar Ramanlal Vakharia At the beginning of the year - - - - Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease - - Purchased from Secondary Market - 27 March 2015 33,945 0.31 33,945 0.31 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 33,945 0.31 13 Amit Haresh Duhlani At the beginning of the year - - - - Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease - - Purchased from Secondary Market - 27 March 2015 31,767 0.29 31,767 0.29 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 31,767 0.29

E) Shareholding of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Sr. No. Shareholding of each Directors and each Key Managerial Personnel Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the Year No. of shares % of total shares of the Company No. of shares % of total shares of the Company 1 Ashok Mohan Advani (Promoter Non-executive Director) At the beginning of the year 795,165 7.66 795,165 7.66 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease - - Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 795,165 7.36 2 Suneel Mohan Advani (Promoter Executive Director) At the beginning of the year 429,828 4.14 429,828 4.14 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease - - Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 429,828 4.14 3 S uresh Talwar (Independent Director) At the beginning of the year 15,075 0.15 15,075 0.15 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease - - Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 15,075 0.15 4 Naresh Malhotra (Independent Director) At the beginning of the year 7,175 0.07 7,175 0.07 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Sale in Secondary Market – 22 January 2015 to 26 February 2015 (3,442) 3,733 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 3,733 0.03 5 K. P. T. Kutty (Independent Director) At the beginning of the year 2,650 0.03 2,650 0.03 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease - - Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 2,650 0.03 6 Sanjay Vaswani (Promoter Non-Executive Director) At the beginning of the year 14,750 0.14 14,750 0.14 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease - - Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 14,750 0.14 7 Sunil Bhatia (Executive Director ) through SMB Family Trust where he and his family are beneficiaries At the beginning of the year 471,248 4.54 471,248 4.54 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Sale in Secondary Market - 21 October 2014 to 8 December 2014 (137,065) 3,34,183 Purchase from Secondary Market - 8th December 2014 3,626 3,37,809 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 3,37,809 3.13 8 Sunil Bhatia (Executive Director ) with Rita Bhatia (spouse) At the beginning of the year 69,740 0.67 69,740 0.67 Date wise Increase / (Decrease) in Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease Through exercise of ESOPs – 22 July 2014 100,000 169,740 Through exercise of ESOPs – 23 December 2014 217,000 386,740 Closing Balance as on 31 March 2015 386,740 3.58

Note: Directors and Key Management personnel with no shareholding at the beginning, during and at the end of the year are excluded.

V) INDEBTEDNESS - Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment.

( Rs. In Lakhs)

Secured Loans excluding deposits Unsecured Loans Deposits Total Indebted- ness Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year - - - - i) Principal Amount - - - - ii) Interest due but not paid - - - - iii) Interest accrued but not due - - - - Total (i+ii+iii) - - - - Change in Indebtedness during the financial year * Addition 300.00 - - 300.00 * Reduction (300.00) - - (300.00) Net Change - - - - Indebtedness at the end of the financial year - - - - i) Principal Amount - - - - ii) Interest due but not paid - - - - iii) Interest accrued but not due - - - - Total (i+ii+iii) - - - -

VI. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL-

A. Remuneration to Managing Director, Whole-time Directors and/or Manager:

( Rs. In Lakhs) Name of MD/WTD/ Manager Total Amount Sr. No. Particulars of Remuneration Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Bhatia Suneel Advani Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director 1 Gross salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 26.40 178.89* 346.69* (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961 17.15 - 17.15 (c ) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income- tax Act, 1961 - - - 2 Stock Option * - * * 3 Sweat Equity - - - 4 Commission 5 Others, please specify – Variable pay 141.40* 141.40* Total (A) 43.55 320.29* 363.84* C eiling as per the Act 91.18

Note: * Sunil Bhatia is paid his salary from an overseas subsidiary of the company. Hence, the compensation paid to him is to be excluded for the purposes of the amount(s) worked out with reference to the ceiling on Managerial remuneration under the Act. There is no value of perquisite on the ESOPs granted / exercised by Mr. Bhatia since he is not paid salary in India.

B. R emuneration to other directors

( Rs. In Lakhs) Sr. No. Name of Directors Total Amount 1 Particulars of Remuneration Independent Directors Suresh Talwar Dr. Prakash Hebalkar Naresh Malhotra K. P. T. Kutty Fee for attending board commit- tee meetings 5.90 5.40 4.90 2.70 18.90 Commission 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 20.00 Others, please specify - - - - Total (1) 10.90 10.40 9.90 7.70 38.90 2 Other Non-Executive Directors A shok Advani Sanjay Vaswani Fee for attending board commit- tee meetings 1.70 0.50 2.20 Commission 5.00 5.00 10.00 Others, please specify - - Total (2) 6.70 5.50 12.20 Total (B)=(1+2) 51.10 Total Managerial Remuneration ** 94.65 Overall Ceiling as per the Act 200.60

** - Excludes salary paid to COO and MD through an overseas subsidiary company

C. REMUNERATION TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OTHER THAN MD/MANAGER/WTD

(Rs. In Lakhs) Sr. No. Particulars of Remuneration Key Managerial Personnel Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Particulars V Sudarshan (till 31 May 2014) Aloke Ghosh ( Effective 2 June 2014) Total 1 Gross salary 4.64 36.17 40.81 (a) Salary as per provisions contained in sec- tion 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961 0.05 0.33 0.38 (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income-tax Act, 1961 - 2 Stock Option 3 Sweat Equity 4 Commission 5 Others, please specify: Statutory payments, Terminal benefits, Variable pay and Leave encashment 7.37 - 7.37 Total 12.06 36.50 48.56

VII. PENALTIES / PUNISHMENT/ COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES:

There are no instances of imposition of penalties, punishment or compounding of offences on the company / it’s Directors or its KMP. Hence, there is no information to be disclosed / furnished in this regard.

Form AOC-1

(Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014)

STATEMENTCONT AINING SALIENTF EATURES OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTOF SUBSIDIARIES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES/JOINTV ENTURES

PART "A": SUBSIDIARIES

(Information in respect of each subsidiary to be presented with amounts in Rs. Lakhs)

1. Name of the subsidiary Blue Star Infotech America, Inc. Blue Star Infotech (UK) Limited Blue Star Infotech ( S ingapore) Pte. Ltd. Blue Star Infostack Solutions Pte. Ltd. Blue Star Infostack (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Blue7 Solutions LLC 2. Level of Subsidiary First level First level First level Second level Second level Second level 3. Reporting period for the subsidiary concerned, if different from the holding company’s reporting period 2014-15 2014-15 2014-15 2014-15 2014-15 2014-15 4. Reporting currency and Exchange rate as on the last date of the relevant Financial year in the case of foreign subsidiaries Average rate INR per US$ – 61.15 Closing rate INR per US$ – 62.59 Average rate I NR per GBP – 98.62 Closing rate I NR per GBP – 92.46 Average rate INR per SGD – 47.52 Closing rate INR per SGD – 45.63 Average rate INR per SGD – 47.52 Closing rate INR per SGD – 45.63 Average rate INR per MYR – 18.29 Closing rate INR per MYR – 16.90 Average rate NR I per US$ – 61.15 Closing rate INR per US$ – 62.59 5. Share capital 1,470.87 277.38 684.45 27.38 169.00 312.95 6. Reserves & surplus (810.93) 702.45 482.16 18.01 14.74 425.20 7. Total assets 4,970.61 1,247.68 1,675.44 1,091.47 266.93 1,361.14 8. Total Liabilities 4,310.67 267.70 508.82 1,046.08 83.19 622.99 9. Investments (at cost) 1,521.98 - 477.47 - - - 10. Turnover 12,007.41 2,359.08 1,461.70 3,528.59 563.47 3,259.86 11. Profit before taxation 181.53 262.80 250.72 69.25 58.86 68.72 12. Provision for taxation 13.45 58.64 24.14 - 23.70 32.83 13. Profit after taxation 168.08 204.16 226.58 69.25 35.16 35.89 14. Proposed Dividend - - - - - - 15 % of shareholding 100% (Subsidiary of Blue Star Infotech Ltd.) 100% (Subsidiary of Blue Star Infotech Ltd.) 100% (Subsidiary of Blue Star Infotech Ltd.) 100% (Subsidiary of Blue Star Infotech (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.) 100% (Subsidiary of Blue Star Infotech (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.) 100% (Subsidiary of Blue Star Infotech America, Inc.)

PART "B": ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

(Information in respect of each subsidiary to be presented with amounts in Rs.)