SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.35
Prev. Close₹0.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.35
Day's Low₹0.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-148.09
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.07
P/E1.52
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
29.5
29.5
29.5
16.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-883.92
-144.92
483.48
803.08
Net Worth
-854.42
-115.42
512.98
819.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
139.4
313.08
1,088.32
1,532.61
yoy growth (%)
-55.47
-71.23
-28.98
25.75
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-16.34
-124.33
-350.13
-366.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-47.23
-169.56
-423.92
68.72
Depreciation
-9.48
-160.95
-231.46
-149.72
Tax paid
14.55
10.83
-14.09
-73.74
Working capital
-328.48
-459.44
-93.2
20.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.47
-71.23
-28.98
25.75
Op profit growth
63.84
-90.4
-191.32
-14.1
EBIT growth
-71.69
-58.17
-377.4
-52.49
Net profit growth
-75.58
43.5
5,313.78
-104.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
176.11
221.47
228.8
411.01
1,729
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
176.11
221.47
228.8
411.01
1,729
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.95
1.15
3.01
21.03
98.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Venkateswaran
Director
M P Mehrotra
Director
K S M Rao
Director
Krishna Kishore
Director
Srikanth P
Director
S P Srihari
Independent Director
A K Kohli
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Zylog System Ltd is a global product development company, offering a portfolio of software life cycle solutions. The company delivers high quality, reliable and cost-effective offshore product development services to the customers across the globe. Their service offerings span Business and Technology consulting, IT Outsourcing Services, Application services, Replacement Technology Services, Mobile Computing Services, Enterprise 2.0 Computing Services, DW/BI Solutions, Managed Services, Virtualization Services, MS Dynamics Services, QA & Testing Services.The company provides complete Product Lifecycle Management services, ranging from new product development and product advancement to product migration, re-engineering, sustenance and support. They have global partnerships with some of Fortune 500 companies, including leading ISV and Technology companies. The company has eight subsidiaries, namely Vishwa Vikas Services Limited, Zylog Systems (Europe) Limited, Zylog System (India) Limited, Zylog Systems Asia Pacific Pte Limited, Zylog BV Limited,Matrix Primus Partners Inc, USA, Algorithm Solutions Priviate Limited, Zylog Systems (Canada) Limited.Zylog Systems Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995 as Zylog Systems Pvt Ltd. In the year 1996, the company obtained their first contract from Rand Software Corporation, Vermont in Mobile and Wireless space to provide data synchronization between server and hand-held device. They opened their first Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Ch
