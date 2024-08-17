Summary

Zylog System Ltd is a global product development company, offering a portfolio of software life cycle solutions. The company delivers high quality, reliable and cost-effective offshore product development services to the customers across the globe. Their service offerings span Business and Technology consulting, IT Outsourcing Services, Application services, Replacement Technology Services, Mobile Computing Services, Enterprise 2.0 Computing Services, DW/BI Solutions, Managed Services, Virtualization Services, MS Dynamics Services, QA & Testing Services.The company provides complete Product Lifecycle Management services, ranging from new product development and product advancement to product migration, re-engineering, sustenance and support. They have global partnerships with some of Fortune 500 companies, including leading ISV and Technology companies. The company has eight subsidiaries, namely Vishwa Vikas Services Limited, Zylog Systems (Europe) Limited, Zylog System (India) Limited, Zylog Systems Asia Pacific Pte Limited, Zylog BV Limited,Matrix Primus Partners Inc, USA, Algorithm Solutions Priviate Limited, Zylog Systems (Canada) Limited.Zylog Systems Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995 as Zylog Systems Pvt Ltd. In the year 1996, the company obtained their first contract from Rand Software Corporation, Vermont in Mobile and Wireless space to provide data synchronization between server and hand-held device. They opened their first Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Ch

Read More