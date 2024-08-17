iifl-logo-icon 1
Zylog Systems Ltd Share Price

0.35
(-12.50%)
Jul 29, 2019|03:04:33 PM

Zylog Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.35

Prev. Close

0.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.35

Day's Low

0.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-148.09

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.07

P/E

1.52

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Zylog Systems Ltd Corporate Action

Zylog Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zylog Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:18 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.38%

Foreign: 1.38%

Indian: 1.42%

Non-Promoter- 10.40%

Institutions: 10.39%

Non-Institutions: 86.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zylog Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

29.5

29.5

29.5

16.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-883.92

-144.92

483.48

803.08

Net Worth

-854.42

-115.42

512.98

819.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

139.4

313.08

1,088.32

1,532.61

yoy growth (%)

-55.47

-71.23

-28.98

25.75

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-16.34

-124.33

-350.13

-366.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-47.23

-169.56

-423.92

68.72

Depreciation

-9.48

-160.95

-231.46

-149.72

Tax paid

14.55

10.83

-14.09

-73.74

Working capital

-328.48

-459.44

-93.2

20.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.47

-71.23

-28.98

25.75

Op profit growth

63.84

-90.4

-191.32

-14.1

EBIT growth

-71.69

-58.17

-377.4

-52.49

Net profit growth

-75.58

43.5

5,313.78

-104.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

176.11

221.47

228.8

411.01

1,729

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

176.11

221.47

228.8

411.01

1,729

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.95

1.15

3.01

21.03

98.72

Zylog Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zylog Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Venkateswaran

Director

M P Mehrotra

Director

K S M Rao

Director

Krishna Kishore

Director

Srikanth P

Director

S P Srihari

Independent Director

A K Kohli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zylog Systems Ltd

Summary

Zylog System Ltd is a global product development company, offering a portfolio of software life cycle solutions. The company delivers high quality, reliable and cost-effective offshore product development services to the customers across the globe. Their service offerings span Business and Technology consulting, IT Outsourcing Services, Application services, Replacement Technology Services, Mobile Computing Services, Enterprise 2.0 Computing Services, DW/BI Solutions, Managed Services, Virtualization Services, MS Dynamics Services, QA & Testing Services.The company provides complete Product Lifecycle Management services, ranging from new product development and product advancement to product migration, re-engineering, sustenance and support. They have global partnerships with some of Fortune 500 companies, including leading ISV and Technology companies. The company has eight subsidiaries, namely Vishwa Vikas Services Limited, Zylog Systems (Europe) Limited, Zylog System (India) Limited, Zylog Systems Asia Pacific Pte Limited, Zylog BV Limited,Matrix Primus Partners Inc, USA, Algorithm Solutions Priviate Limited, Zylog Systems (Canada) Limited.Zylog Systems Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995 as Zylog Systems Pvt Ltd. In the year 1996, the company obtained their first contract from Rand Software Corporation, Vermont in Mobile and Wireless space to provide data synchronization between server and hand-held device. They opened their first Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Ch
