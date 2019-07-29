Zylog Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
29.5
29.5
29.5
16.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-883.92
-144.92
483.48
803.08
Net Worth
-854.42
-115.42
512.98
819.53
Minority Interest
Debt
911.09
919.71
917.12
808.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
17.15
28.55
20.55
Total Liabilities
56.67
821.44
1,458.65
1,648.39
Fixed Assets
39.65
356.28
534.01
545.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.25
141.45
141.45
155.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.36
0
0
0.19
Networking Capital
-6.4
322.95
770.39
907.02
Inventories
0.29
0
0
0.32
Inventory Days
0.75
0
0
0.07
Sundry Debtors
33.21
48.15
478.8
507.22
Debtor Days
86.95
56.13
160.57
120.79
Other Current Assets
22
461.77
461.09
548.03
Sundry Creditors
-13.81
-14.3
-22.12
-20.56
Creditor Days
36.15
16.67
7.41
4.89
Other Current Liabilities
-48.09
-172.67
-147.38
-127.99
Cash
3.82
0.75
12.8
40.59
Total Assets
56.68
821.43
1,458.65
1,648.4
