Zylog Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

0.35
(-12.50%)
Jul 29, 2019|03:04:33 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

29.5

29.5

29.5

16.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-883.92

-144.92

483.48

803.08

Net Worth

-854.42

-115.42

512.98

819.53

Minority Interest

Debt

911.09

919.71

917.12

808.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

17.15

28.55

20.55

Total Liabilities

56.67

821.44

1,458.65

1,648.39

Fixed Assets

39.65

356.28

534.01

545.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.25

141.45

141.45

155.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.36

0

0

0.19

Networking Capital

-6.4

322.95

770.39

907.02

Inventories

0.29

0

0

0.32

Inventory Days

0.75

0

0

0.07

Sundry Debtors

33.21

48.15

478.8

507.22

Debtor Days

86.95

56.13

160.57

120.79

Other Current Assets

22

461.77

461.09

548.03

Sundry Creditors

-13.81

-14.3

-22.12

-20.56

Creditor Days

36.15

16.67

7.41

4.89

Other Current Liabilities

-48.09

-172.67

-147.38

-127.99

Cash

3.82

0.75

12.8

40.59

Total Assets

56.68

821.43

1,458.65

1,648.4

