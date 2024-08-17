iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zylog Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

0.35
(-12.50%)
Jul 29, 2019|03:04:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2018Sept-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

45.5

37.34

35.15

45.12

38.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45.5

37.34

35.15

45.12

38.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.7

1.15

0.3

0.68

-0.42

Total Income

44.8

38.49

35.44

45.8

37.84

Total Expenditure

47.48

41.52

41.77

51.47

43.1

PBIDT

-2.68

-3.03

-6.32

-5.67

-5.27

Interest

0.23

0.3

0.39

0.27

0.33

PBDT

-2.92

-3.33

-6.71

-5.94

-5.6

Depreciation

0.6

0.61

0.6

4.94

1.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.89

0.05

0.1

-0.03

0.27

Deferred Tax

0.14

0.1

0.07

0.18

0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.55

-4.09

-7.49

-11.03

-7.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.55

-4.09

-7.49

-11.03

-7.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.02

0.09

-10.23

-0.07

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.55

-4.07

-7.58

-0.79

-7.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.77

-0.69

-1.27

-1.87

-1.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.5

29.5

29.5

29.5

29.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5.89

-8.11

-17.98

-12.56

-13.77

PBDTM(%)

-6.41

-8.91

-19.08

-13.16

-14.63

PATM(%)

-10

-10.95

-21.3

-24.44

-19.13

Zylog Systems Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zylog Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.