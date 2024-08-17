Zylog Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Sept-2018
|Jun-2018
|Mar-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
45.5
37.34
35.15
45.12
38.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45.5
37.34
35.15
45.12
38.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.7
1.15
0.3
0.68
-0.42
Total Income
44.8
38.49
35.44
45.8
37.84
Total Expenditure
47.48
41.52
41.77
51.47
43.1
PBIDT
-2.68
-3.03
-6.32
-5.67
-5.27
Interest
0.23
0.3
0.39
0.27
0.33
PBDT
-2.92
-3.33
-6.71
-5.94
-5.6
Depreciation
0.6
0.61
0.6
4.94
1.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.89
0.05
0.1
-0.03
0.27
Deferred Tax
0.14
0.1
0.07
0.18
0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.55
-4.09
-7.49
-11.03
-7.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.55
-4.09
-7.49
-11.03
-7.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.02
0.09
-10.23
-0.07
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.55
-4.07
-7.58
-0.79
-7.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.77
-0.69
-1.27
-1.87
-1.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-5.89
-8.11
-17.98
-12.56
-13.77
PBDTM(%)
-6.41
-8.91
-19.08
-13.16
-14.63
PATM(%)
-10
-10.95
-21.3
-24.44
-19.13
