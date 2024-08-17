iifl-logo-icon 1
Zylog Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.35
(-12.50%)
Jul 29, 2019|03:04:33 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

117.98

131

165.08

168.66

290.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

117.98

131

165.08

168.66

290.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.73

0.84

0.51

7.67

13.09

Total Income

118.72

131.83

165.59

176.34

303.24

Total Expenditure

130.76

142.46

156.77

393.37

485.81

PBIDT

-12.04

-10.63

8.82

-217.04

-182.57

Interest

0.92

0.91

0.11

0.29

3.73

PBDT

-12.96

-11.54

8.72

-217.33

-186.3

Depreciation

1.81

3.76

5.49

14.96

87.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.05

1.06

0.53

-30.57

-3.95

Deferred Tax

0.3

0.74

1.66

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-16.12

-17.1

1.03

-201.72

-269.61

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.12

-17.1

1.03

-201.72

-269.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0.07

-4.89

0.07

-239.62

-180.73

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-16.19

-12.21

0.96

37.9

-88.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.73

-2.9

0.17

-34.19

-45.7

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.5

29.5

29.5

29.5

29.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

5,73,35,955

5,73,35,955

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

97.19

97.19

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

13,56,737

13,56,737

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

81.88

81.88

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

2.3

2.3

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

3,00,148

3,00,148

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

18.11

18.11

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0.51

0.51

PBIDTM(%)

-10.2

-8.11

5.34

-128.68

-62.92

PBDTM(%)

-10.98

-8.8

5.28

-128.85

-64.2

PATM(%)

-13.66

-13.05

0.62

-119.6

-92.92

Zylog Systems Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

