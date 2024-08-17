Zylog Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
117.98
131
165.08
168.66
290.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
117.98
131
165.08
168.66
290.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.73
0.84
0.51
7.67
13.09
Total Income
118.72
131.83
165.59
176.34
303.24
Total Expenditure
130.76
142.46
156.77
393.37
485.81
PBIDT
-12.04
-10.63
8.82
-217.04
-182.57
Interest
0.92
0.91
0.11
0.29
3.73
PBDT
-12.96
-11.54
8.72
-217.33
-186.3
Depreciation
1.81
3.76
5.49
14.96
87.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.05
1.06
0.53
-30.57
-3.95
Deferred Tax
0.3
0.74
1.66
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.12
-17.1
1.03
-201.72
-269.61
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.12
-17.1
1.03
-201.72
-269.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0.07
-4.89
0.07
-239.62
-180.73
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-16.19
-12.21
0.96
37.9
-88.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.73
-2.9
0.17
-34.19
-45.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
5,73,35,955
5,73,35,955
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
97.19
97.19
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
13,56,737
13,56,737
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
81.88
81.88
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
2.3
2.3
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
3,00,148
3,00,148
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
18.11
18.11
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0.51
0.51
PBIDTM(%)
-10.2
-8.11
5.34
-128.68
-62.92
PBDTM(%)
-10.98
-8.8
5.28
-128.85
-64.2
PATM(%)
-13.66
-13.05
0.62
-119.6
-92.92
