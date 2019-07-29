Zylog Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-47.23
-169.56
-423.92
68.72
Depreciation
-9.48
-160.95
-231.46
-149.72
Tax paid
14.55
10.83
-14.09
-73.74
Working capital
-328.48
-459.44
-93.2
20.45
Other operating items
Operating
-370.64
-779.13
-762.69
-134.28
Capital expenditure
3.64
-126.28
202.63
434.99
Free cash flow
-366.99
-905.41
-560.06
300.7
Equity raised
-875.39
966.96
1,737.52
1,622.33
Investing
-122.2
0
-13.8
0
Financing
426
433.13
608.75
324
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-938.59
494.68
1,772.4
2,247.04
