Zylog Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.35
(-12.50%)
Jul 29, 2019

Zylog Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-47.23

-169.56

-423.92

68.72

Depreciation

-9.48

-160.95

-231.46

-149.72

Tax paid

14.55

10.83

-14.09

-73.74

Working capital

-328.48

-459.44

-93.2

20.45

Other operating items

Operating

-370.64

-779.13

-762.69

-134.28

Capital expenditure

3.64

-126.28

202.63

434.99

Free cash flow

-366.99

-905.41

-560.06

300.7

Equity raised

-875.39

966.96

1,737.52

1,622.33

Investing

-122.2

0

-13.8

0

Financing

426

433.13

608.75

324

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-938.59

494.68

1,772.4

2,247.04

