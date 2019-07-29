iifl-logo-icon 1
Zylog Systems Ltd Key Ratios

0.35
(-12.50%)
Jul 29, 2019|03:04:33 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zylog Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.33

-76.22

-30.83

9.97

Op profit growth

-93.78

-97.74

-193.86

-12.65

EBIT growth

-91.27

-67.81

-359.06

-47.06

Net profit growth

-69.39

13.97

-18,816.23

-98.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.2

-1.86

-19.6

14.44

EBIT margin

-6.12

-39.09

-28.87

7.7

Net profit margin

-85.24

-155.05

-32.34

0.11

RoCE

-3.06

-13.17

-27.94

10.47

RoNW

8.59

-138.68

-21.13

0.08

RoA

-10.64

-13.06

-7.82

0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0.91

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-35.86

-137.53

-138.49

-55.6

Book value per share

-161.52

-30.73

69.68

277.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

48.02

P/CEPS

-0.11

-0.03

-0.07

-0.78

P/B

-0.02

-0.13

0.15

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

399.94

76.99

-4.68

2.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-179.65

-5.08

1.62

-96.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

184.78

368.19

145.65

105.01

Inventory days

0.96

0.99

0.46

0.33

Creditor days

-48.22

-64.34

-18.12

-16.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

28.13

10.32

9.57

-1.77

Net debt / equity

-1.03

-5.54

2.59

1.07

Net debt / op. profit

-2,082.94

-131.51

-3.15

2.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.88

-36.42

-51.84

-43.02

Other costs

-81.32

-65.43

-67.75

-42.53

QUICKLINKS FOR Zylog Systems Ltd

