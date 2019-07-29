Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.33
-76.22
-30.83
9.97
Op profit growth
-93.78
-97.74
-193.86
-12.65
EBIT growth
-91.27
-67.81
-359.06
-47.06
Net profit growth
-69.39
13.97
-18,816.23
-98.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.2
-1.86
-19.6
14.44
EBIT margin
-6.12
-39.09
-28.87
7.7
Net profit margin
-85.24
-155.05
-32.34
0.11
RoCE
-3.06
-13.17
-27.94
10.47
RoNW
8.59
-138.68
-21.13
0.08
RoA
-10.64
-13.06
-7.82
0.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0.91
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-35.86
-137.53
-138.49
-55.6
Book value per share
-161.52
-30.73
69.68
277.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
48.02
P/CEPS
-0.11
-0.03
-0.07
-0.78
P/B
-0.02
-0.13
0.15
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
399.94
76.99
-4.68
2.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-179.65
-5.08
1.62
-96.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
184.78
368.19
145.65
105.01
Inventory days
0.96
0.99
0.46
0.33
Creditor days
-48.22
-64.34
-18.12
-16.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
28.13
10.32
9.57
-1.77
Net debt / equity
-1.03
-5.54
2.59
1.07
Net debt / op. profit
-2,082.94
-131.51
-3.15
2.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.88
-36.42
-51.84
-43.02
Other costs
-81.32
-65.43
-67.75
-42.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.