|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
139.4
313.08
1,088.32
1,532.61
yoy growth (%)
-55.47
-71.23
-28.98
25.75
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-16.34
-124.33
-350.13
-366.12
As % of sales
11.72
39.71
32.17
23.88
Other costs
-163.03
-213.14
-992.45
-888.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
116.94
68.07
91.19
57.94
Operating profit
-39.96
-24.39
-254.26
278.41
OPM
-28.67
-7.79
-23.36
18.16
Depreciation
-9.48
-160.95
-231.46
-149.72
Interest expense
-0.49
-4.43
-29.12
-73.59
Other income
2.72
20.22
90.92
13.63
Profit before tax
-47.23
-169.56
-423.92
68.72
Taxes
14.55
10.83
-14.09
-73.74
Tax rate
-30.81
-6.38
3.32
-107.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-32.68
-158.73
-438.02
-5.02
Exceptional items
-120.76
-469.67
0.11
-3.06
Net profit
-153.44
-628.4
-437.91
-8.08
yoy growth (%)
-75.58
43.5
5,313.78
-104.65
NPM
-110.06
-200.71
-40.23
-0.52
