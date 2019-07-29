iifl-logo-icon 1
Zylog Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.35
(-12.50%)
Jul 29, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

139.4

313.08

1,088.32

1,532.61

yoy growth (%)

-55.47

-71.23

-28.98

25.75

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-16.34

-124.33

-350.13

-366.12

As % of sales

11.72

39.71

32.17

23.88

Other costs

-163.03

-213.14

-992.45

-888.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

116.94

68.07

91.19

57.94

Operating profit

-39.96

-24.39

-254.26

278.41

OPM

-28.67

-7.79

-23.36

18.16

Depreciation

-9.48

-160.95

-231.46

-149.72

Interest expense

-0.49

-4.43

-29.12

-73.59

Other income

2.72

20.22

90.92

13.63

Profit before tax

-47.23

-169.56

-423.92

68.72

Taxes

14.55

10.83

-14.09

-73.74

Tax rate

-30.81

-6.38

3.32

-107.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-32.68

-158.73

-438.02

-5.02

Exceptional items

-120.76

-469.67

0.11

-3.06

Net profit

-153.44

-628.4

-437.91

-8.08

yoy growth (%)

-75.58

43.5

5,313.78

-104.65

NPM

-110.06

-200.71

-40.23

-0.52

