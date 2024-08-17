Zylog Systems Ltd Summary

Zylog System Ltd is a global product development company, offering a portfolio of software life cycle solutions. The company delivers high quality, reliable and cost-effective offshore product development services to the customers across the globe. Their service offerings span Business and Technology consulting, IT Outsourcing Services, Application services, Replacement Technology Services, Mobile Computing Services, Enterprise 2.0 Computing Services, DW/BI Solutions, Managed Services, Virtualization Services, MS Dynamics Services, QA & Testing Services.The company provides complete Product Lifecycle Management services, ranging from new product development and product advancement to product migration, re-engineering, sustenance and support. They have global partnerships with some of Fortune 500 companies, including leading ISV and Technology companies. The company has eight subsidiaries, namely Vishwa Vikas Services Limited, Zylog Systems (Europe) Limited, Zylog System (India) Limited, Zylog Systems Asia Pacific Pte Limited, Zylog BV Limited,Matrix Primus Partners Inc, USA, Algorithm Solutions Priviate Limited, Zylog Systems (Canada) Limited.Zylog Systems Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995 as Zylog Systems Pvt Ltd. In the year 1996, the company obtained their first contract from Rand Software Corporation, Vermont in Mobile and Wireless space to provide data synchronization between server and hand-held device. They opened their first Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Chennai. Also, they established their first sales and marketing office in New Jersey, USAIn the year 1997, the company opened their New York branch office and initiated the sales and marketing efforts in the downtown Wall Street area. In the year 2000, they launched Z*Connect and Z*PRISM in the mobile and wireless space in Las Vegas International convention of VAR Partnerships. In the year 2002, the company acquired three businesses namely Silver Spring Technologies (MD), Schumacher Consulting (MA) and Schmidt Systems (VA) primarily expanding the Business Intelligence, Data Warehousing and Application Integration solutions. Also, they incorporated a 100% wholly owned subsidiary, namely Zylog Systems (UK) Ltd during the year.In the year 2003, the company entered into a strategic partnership with BCSIS, a subsidiary of OCBC, Singapore to market and implements their banking products in India. In the year 2004, the company acquired two more businesses, namely Impeksoft Inc and JDAN Systems Inc. Also, they incorporated Vishwa Vikas Services Limited on March 17, 2004.In the year 2005, the company incorporated a 100% wholly owned subsidiary, namely Zylog Systems (India) Ltd for providing software services for the Indian markets. During the year 2005-06, the company acquired office premises, with necessary infrastructure to cope with business growth, in New Jersey and also acquired a guesthouse in New Jersey. These two acquisitions were made at a total cost of USD 1.76 million. During the year 2006-07, the company incorporated a 100% wholly owned subsidiary, namely Zylog Systems Asia Pacific Pte Ltd in Singapore for providing Software Development Services and Consulting. The company entered into a hire purchase agreement for purchase of vehicles for the branch offices in USA for a value of Rs 56.35 lakh.During the year 2007-08, the company acquired the clientele, technology and the human resources of Ewak Creative Compusoft Limited, a Chennai based Replacement Technology provider for a consideration of Rs 360 lakh. Also they acquired Anados Softwares Ltd, an UK based Life Insurance product company during the year.In February 2008, the company inaugurated one of the finest, state of the art 85,000 square feet, Software Development and Research Centre with the capacity of 850-seater in Chennai. Also, they developed five solutions / products to target the US market, the amount of Rs 1030.28 lakh incurred for developing the products have been capitalized.The company forayed into Voice over Internet Protocol with a tie up with an American company. In November 2008, In the year 2009, the company acquired PEQ Consulting Inc and Fairfax Consulting Inc, they launched Mobile Power and Business Power suite of add-ons to extend Microsoft Dynamics CRM, GP and NAV to Windows Mobile, Blackberry, iPhone and Android mobile devices. WIFI technology to retail customers on a pan India basis. The plan is to completely unwire the five major metros and further penetrate to other tier-2 and tier-3 cities.In the year 2010, the company acquired directly M/s. Matrix Primus PartnerInc, USA, M/s. Algorithm Solutions Priviate Limited ,India and M/s. Brainhunters Inc, Canada, through our WOS Zylog Systems (Canada ) Ltd. In the year 2011, the company has successfully implemented complete system integration 55 RTOs in Karnataka, they have issued around 2 million smart card based driving licence and Registration Certiicates. Zylog system have signed an MOU with the Gujarat Urban Development Corporation during the Vibrant Gujarat Programme to create an accounting data base. In the year 2012, the compnay have recently set up a Development centres in Dubai and Malaysia to be able to better serve existing customers.The company expand into hinterland regions holding enormous potential for future growth.