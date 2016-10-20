To the Members,

The Board of Directors submits the Annual Report of the Company along with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2016:

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

Rs. in lakhs except per share data

Standalone Consolidated 2016 2015 2016 2015 Operating revenue 13,940.84 31,308.46 22,880.02 41,101.37 Other Income 272.06 2,022.03 301.39 2,103.34 Operating Profit (PBDIT) -3,996.97 -2,439.45 -47.55 -764.74 Interest 49.83 443.23 49.83 1,556.41 Depreciation 948.64 16,095.68 1,655.73 17,407.20 Prior period adjustments 12,076.24 46,967.17 20,660.84 106.19 Profit before tax (PBT) -16,799.62 -63,923.50 -22,112.56 -64,625.55 Taxes 1,455.38 1,083.03 2,608.04 896.25 Profit after tax (PAT) -15,344.24 -62,840.47 -19,504.52 -63,729.30 Paid up capital 2,949.64 2,949.64 2,949.64 2,949.64 Reserves & Surplus -88,391.93 -14,492.35 -98,240.87 -21,082.89 Net Worth -85,442.29 -11,542.75 -95,291.23 -18,133.34 Earnings per Share -26.01 -106.52 -33.06 -108.03

Negative figures are given in "-" sign

2. RESULTS OF OPERATION

The company has been under great challenges during past few years. The company has been in continuous turbulence for the past few years due to the acute financial difficulties faced by the company. The promoters of the company have been removed from their directorship by the shareholders. The Administrator of the Company appointed by the Madras High Court, has reconstituted the Board with new set of directors in Nov 15 whose appointments were subsequently approved by the shareholders of the company in Mar ‘16. Presently, the company is in the process of consolidating its businesses including its subsidiaries. The net loss at the consolidated level has reduced from Rs. 637.29 cr in the previous year to Rs. 195.05 crores. Total Revenue for Zylog Systems Limited was Rs. 228.80 cr as against Rs. 411.01 cr in the previous year.

At standalone level, the net loss amounted to Rs. 153.44 as against Rs. 628.40 cr. The revenue recorded during the year is Rs. 139.41 cr as against Rs. 313.08 cr.

3. EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE DATE OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

There are no significant events after balance sheet date.

4. INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE/ FINANCIAL POSITION OF SUBSIDIARIES/ASSOCIATES/JVs/

The shares of the Canadian subsidiary M/s. Zylog Systems (Canada) Limited have been pledged with ICICI Bank for availing loan for acquiring this company. Due to defaults in the payments to the bank, ICICI Bank has sold the pledged shares and recovered the money. However, the company is pursuing this legally. Secondly, the acquired entity M/s. Matrix Primus Partners, Inc was also under financial turbulence for last five years. The company has defaulted all its payments to its lenders, vendors, employees, etc. Due to this, the company lost its businesses, employees and reputation in the market and as on date the company is virtually closed. Considering the present scenario of these companies, the investment in these subsidiaries has been written off fully as loss of investments. The company has provided diminution value of 95% on the investments made in its Indian subsidiaries viz. Vishwa Vikas Services Limited, Zylog Systems (India) Limited and Algorithm Solutions Private Limited. The revenue of these companies have fallen steeply and considering the marketable price of these companies the provisions have been made. Other than these there has been no material change in the nature of the business of the Subsidiaries. A statement containing brief financial details of the subsidiaries is included in the Annual Report.

Information in form AOC-1 with respect to the subsidiary company as required under Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is also forming part of the Boards Report.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: a) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; b) Issue of Shares (including Sweat Equity Shares and ESOS) to employees of the Company under the scheme.

At the end of the financial year the Companys Equity Share Capital stands at Rs. 2949.64 Lakhs consisting of 5,89,92,840 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each.

6. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information required under Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, on energy conservation, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, is given in Annexure 2 and forms an integral part of this report.

7. DIVIDEND

Based on the Companys performance, the Directors have not recommended any dividend during the year.

8. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year, the company has not transferred any amount to the general reserve due to the loss it booked.

9. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director of the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that the Independent Directors of the Company meet with the criteria of their Independence laid down in Section 149(6).

10. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

An extract of annual Return in form MGT – 9 is forming part of this report.

11. PARTICULRS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts and arrangements with related parties are on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. Form AOC-2 as required under section 134(3) (h) is enclosed as annexure-4 to this report.

12. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation the following Reports/Certificates form part of the Annual Report: the Report on Corporate Governance; the Certificate duly signed by the CEO on the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2016 as submitted to the Board of Directors at their meeting held on April 29, 2016; the declaration by the CEO regarding compliance by the Board members and senior management personnel with the Companys Code of Conduct ; and

The Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance

13. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Pursuant to Regulation 34 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, a Statement on Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of the Boards report.

A cautionary note: Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis section may be forward looking and are stated as required by applicable laws and regulation. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be different from what we envisage in terms of future performance and outlook.

14. ADVISORY COMMITTEE

The company is presently managed by Retd. Justice Mr. S. Rajeswaran appointed by Hon ble High Court of Madras who has appointed Mr. Srikanth Parthasarathy, Mr. Srihari S P, Mr. Vimalesh Kumar S, Mr. Mehrotra M P, Mr. Krishna Kishore and Mr. K.S.M. Rao to advise him on the operations of the business and to oversee the day to day functions.

15. QUALITY INITIATIVES

Quality and best practices define the foundation of a company. Your company is an ISO 9001:2015 now. It is a great achievement considering the present status of the company. It shows that the company continues to maintain its quality standards and living up to the clients needs, despite all the odds. Your company continuously leverages cutting edge tools, methodologies and benchmark standards to exceed the expectations of our customers. We, as an IT Solution provider, will continue to strive for excellence in all areas of business, guarantee the quality of its software products at all stages of development and build the highest quality standards. Your Company follows the most widely used paradigms for QA management, PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act) approach, also known as the Shewhart cycle. The main goal of QA is to ensure that the product / service fulfills or exceeds customer expectations. An independent audit team, who reports directly to the Managing Director, ensures proper implementation of all the control functions. The audit team conducts regular internal audits, intimates the non-conformities found during such audits, ensures that necessary corrective and preventive actions are taken and furnishes necessary summary reports to the Senior Management. Your Company have developed and implemented control systems for software development, for information security and for managerial functions. Policies, processes and procedures have been developed for each control system and these are placed in the companys network to ensure their availability to all the employees at all times.

16. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the financial year 2015-2016 within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 and there is no outstanding amount on account of principal or interest as on date.

17. DIRECTORS

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2016 under review, the following directors were inducted in the Board by the Administrator

1) Mr. M P Mehrotra

2) Mr. KSM Rao

3) Mr.Krishna Kishore

4) Mr. Srikanth Parthasarathy

5) Mr. Srihari S P

6) Mr. S Vimalesh Kumar

And Mr. Ramanujam Sesharathnam Managing Director & COO who was ousted by shareholders in AGM held during 2014-2015.

The Company appericated and thank him for the services rendered during his tenure as Managing Director of the Company.

18. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of section 134(3) (c) read with section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 the Directors to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to information and explanation obtained by them, confirm that, (a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to any material departures; (b) Such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and such judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at the end of the financial year 31st March 2016 and of the profit of the company for the year ended 31st March 2016.

(c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) The annual accounts have been prepared on a "going concern" basis.

(e) Proper internal financial controls to be followed by the company have been laid down and such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively (f) Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws have been devised and such systems were adequate and were operating efficiently

19. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013

The company has not given loans, guarantees nor made any .investments during the financial year under consideration.

20. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in the nature of business of the company during the year under review

21. REMUNERATION OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNAL

There is no remuneration paid to the Key Managerial Personnel in FY 2015-16.

22. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Rule 4 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its directors individually as well as the working of its Committees (Audit, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee) and Independent Directors (without participation of the relevant Director). The Company is in process selecting the candidate for Women Director to full the compliance of the Companies Act, 2013 and as stated provisions in SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

23. BOARD MEETINGS

During the year 9 meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The details of the meeting are furnished in the Corporate Governance Report.

24. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURE

Your company has no employees covered in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Management Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Your company has not paid any remuneration to the Managing Director Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable .

25. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

This is discussed in details in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

26. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has taken adequate steps towards management and mitigation of risks in a timely and effective manner. Your company has ensured that, with proper Risk Company mechanism, timely detection of risks is possible and effective control measures could be adopted for easy resilience of any damage arising thereof. Management Discussions and Analysis Report contained more details on the risk management policy of the Company.

27. MATERIAL CHANGES

There were no material changes and commitments occurred after the Closure of the financial year 2015-2016 that affect the financial positions of the Company.

28. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY

The Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

29. AUDITORS

M/s Ramadoss & Co, Chartered Accountants, Chennai have expressed their unwillingness to continue. We appreciate their dedicated services rendered so far and your Directors appointed Mr. T.R. Sarathy, Chartered Accountant, Chennai have expressed willingness to accept office. who will retire as the Auditors of the Company at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions and rules made thereunder. The Audit Committee in their meeting held on 22nd June, 2016 has recommended the appointment of Mr. T.R. Sarathy, Chartered Accountant, Chennai.

30. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the company has appointed Mr. V. Sudindhar, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the company to undertake Secretarial audit of the company. The report of the secretarial auditor is annexed as Annexure 5. It does not contain any qualification reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

31. HUMAN RESOURCES

As this is a people business, employees are vital and most valuable assets possessed by the company. Despite the financial difficulties and even after major changes happened in the company, the employees who have been associated with the company for so many years have not left their services, which shows their commitment and confidence they have. The ISO certification which we got during the year after 2-3 years shows the commitment to their work, which is one of the major inherent strength the company possesses. Your company continues to attract highly talented individuals possessing skill sets with an ‘x factor. Your company rightly appeals to young, qualified people who want to make a difference in their contribution and be at the forefront of change which is very much the hallmark that we pursue to the highest degree, as we cross several pioneering frontiers in our pursuit of perfection. Employee strength was 450 at the end of the year continues to be on an upward trend, given the challenges we have. The effective and optimal utilisation of precious onsite and offshore staff resources remains one of the key near term objectives, going forward.

32. ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS

"Go Green" initiatives to conserve resources has been initiated in the Company. Steps required for conserving power across all delivery centres are being undertaken. The Company has also taken initiatives within its office buildings to reduce electrical power, water and paper consumption. These initiatives shall be taken forward at a sustained pace.

33. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors profusely thank the clients, vendors, investors and bankers for their continued support of Companys growth. Your directors place on record their immense appreciation of the contribution made by every employee at all levels, who through their commitment, competency, hard work, solidarity, cooperation and support have enabled the company to achieve this growth. Your directors sincerely thank the Government of India, particularly the Department of Electronics, the Customs and Excise Departments, Software Technology Park – Chennai, the Ministry of Commerce, Reserve Bank of India, Department of Telecommunications, State Government and other Government agencies for their support during the year, and look forward to their continued support in the future.