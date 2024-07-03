Summary

Equippp Social Impact Techs. Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Garden Style Private Limited on 11 June 1991. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Northgate Technologies Limited on 28 September, 2005. Thereafter, as per the Approved Scheme of Amalgamation, name of the Company changed to Green Fire Agri Commodities Limited effective from July 20, 2012. It changed to Proseed India Limited on 20 January, 2016 and finally changed to Equippp Social Impact Technolgies Ltd. on June 23, 2021. The Company is based in Hyderabad, India. The Company is mainly engaged in new age technologies and next generation IT solutions & services Company, enabling organizations to capture the business benefits of emerging technologies of digital engineering, business intelligence, analytics, machine learning, testing and IT Consulting. The Company offers high degree of skills, IPs and domain expertise across in areas like Digital Transformation, Enterprise Solutions, Tech platforms for ESG, CSR and Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects. In October 2005, Axill Europe Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary corporation was set up in UK to access European market.In November 2005, Globe7 HK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary corporation of the Company was established in Hong Kong to access South East Asian Market.In February 2006, a new product under the trading name Globe7 was launched.Pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation

