SectorIT - Software
Open₹23.9
Prev. Close₹24.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.68
Day's High₹25.29
Day's Low₹23.8
52 Week's High₹36.3
52 Week's Low₹20.41
Book Value₹0.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)257.74
P/E406.5
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.31
10.31
10.31
0.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.42
-3.27
-3.55
-0.61
Net Worth
6.89
7.04
6.76
-0.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.7
1.47
0.66
yoy growth (%)
-100
-52.35
122.83
-26.48
Raw materials
0
-0.65
-1.37
-0.61
As % of sales
0
93.85
93.35
92.89
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.31
-0.31
-0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.31
-0.46
-1
-2.58
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0.36
0
0
Working capital
1.59
0.27
1.01
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-52.35
122.83
-26.48
Op profit growth
-59.19
-23.85
2.22
86.23
EBIT growth
-455.77
-110.38
-7.84
134.38
Net profit growth
221.54
-90.26
-80.61
52.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
1.87
1.5
0
129.66
74.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.87
1.5
0
129.66
74.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0
2.32
11.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Suresh Ramamurthy
Executive Director
Sreenivasa Chary Kalmanoor
Chairman & Independent Directo
Narendra Mairpady
Managing Director
Mahesh Ramachandran
Executive Director
Vindhya Dronamraju
Independent Director
Alekhya Boora
Independent Director
Rajnikanth Ivaturi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Karthik V. Potharaju
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Karthik V. Potharaju
Reports by Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd
Summary
Equippp Social Impact Techs. Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Garden Style Private Limited on 11 June 1991. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Northgate Technologies Limited on 28 September, 2005. Thereafter, as per the Approved Scheme of Amalgamation, name of the Company changed to Green Fire Agri Commodities Limited effective from July 20, 2012. It changed to Proseed India Limited on 20 January, 2016 and finally changed to Equippp Social Impact Technolgies Ltd. on June 23, 2021. The Company is based in Hyderabad, India. The Company is mainly engaged in new age technologies and next generation IT solutions & services Company, enabling organizations to capture the business benefits of emerging technologies of digital engineering, business intelligence, analytics, machine learning, testing and IT Consulting. The Company offers high degree of skills, IPs and domain expertise across in areas like Digital Transformation, Enterprise Solutions, Tech platforms for ESG, CSR and Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects. In October 2005, Axill Europe Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary corporation was set up in UK to access European market.In November 2005, Globe7 HK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary corporation of the Company was established in Hong Kong to access South East Asian Market.In February 2006, a new product under the trading name Globe7 was launched.Pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation
The Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd is ₹257.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd is 406.5 and 37.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd is ₹20.41 and ₹36.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 141.77%, 3 Years at -37.94%, 1 Year at -6.84%, 6 Month at -9.40%, 3 Month at 10.87% and 1 Month at -7.02%.
