iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Share Price

25
(0.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:44 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.9
  • Day's High25.29
  • 52 Wk High36.3
  • Prev. Close24.78
  • Day's Low23.8
  • 52 Wk Low 20.41
  • Turnover (lac)26.68
  • P/E406.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.66
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)257.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

23.9

Prev. Close

24.78

Turnover(Lac.)

26.68

Day's High

25.29

Day's Low

23.8

52 Week's High

36.3

52 Week's Low

20.41

Book Value

0.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

257.74

P/E

406.5

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 89.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 89.09%

Non-Promoter- 10.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 10.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.31

10.31

10.31

0.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.42

-3.27

-3.55

-0.61

Net Worth

6.89

7.04

6.76

-0.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.7

1.47

0.66

yoy growth (%)

-100

-52.35

122.83

-26.48

Raw materials

0

-0.65

-1.37

-0.61

As % of sales

0

93.85

93.35

92.89

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.31

-0.31

-0.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.31

-0.46

-1

-2.58

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0.36

0

0

Working capital

1.59

0.27

1.01

0.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-52.35

122.83

-26.48

Op profit growth

-59.19

-23.85

2.22

86.23

EBIT growth

-455.77

-110.38

-7.84

134.38

Net profit growth

221.54

-90.26

-80.61

52.94

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

1.87

1.5

0

129.66

74.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.87

1.5

0

129.66

74.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0

2.32

11.92

View Annually Results

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Suresh Ramamurthy

Executive Director

Sreenivasa Chary Kalmanoor

Chairman & Independent Directo

Narendra Mairpady

Managing Director

Mahesh Ramachandran

Executive Director

Vindhya Dronamraju

Independent Director

Alekhya Boora

Independent Director

Rajnikanth Ivaturi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Karthik V. Potharaju

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Karthik V. Potharaju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd

Summary

Equippp Social Impact Techs. Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Garden Style Private Limited on 11 June 1991. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Northgate Technologies Limited on 28 September, 2005. Thereafter, as per the Approved Scheme of Amalgamation, name of the Company changed to Green Fire Agri Commodities Limited effective from July 20, 2012. It changed to Proseed India Limited on 20 January, 2016 and finally changed to Equippp Social Impact Technolgies Ltd. on June 23, 2021. The Company is based in Hyderabad, India. The Company is mainly engaged in new age technologies and next generation IT solutions & services Company, enabling organizations to capture the business benefits of emerging technologies of digital engineering, business intelligence, analytics, machine learning, testing and IT Consulting. The Company offers high degree of skills, IPs and domain expertise across in areas like Digital Transformation, Enterprise Solutions, Tech platforms for ESG, CSR and Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects. In October 2005, Axill Europe Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary corporation was set up in UK to access European market.In November 2005, Globe7 HK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary corporation of the Company was established in Hong Kong to access South East Asian Market.In February 2006, a new product under the trading name Globe7 was launched.Pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd is ₹257.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd is 406.5 and 37.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd is ₹20.41 and ₹36.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd?

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 141.77%, 3 Years at -37.94%, 1 Year at -6.84%, 6 Month at -9.40%, 3 Month at 10.87% and 1 Month at -7.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 89.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 10.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.