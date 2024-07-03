iifl-logo-icon 1
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

25
(2.25%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

0.31

1.2

0

384.83

47.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.31

1.2

0

384.83

47.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

2.5

1.8

Total Income

0.31

1.2

0

387.35

49.31

Total Expenditure

1.07

0.85

0.48

379.42

46.13

PBIDT

-0.76

0.35

-0.48

7.92

3.18

Interest

0.07

0.04

0

1.14

0.57

PBDT

-0.83

0.31

-0.48

6.78

2.59

Depreciation

0.19

0.56

0.53

1.51

2.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

2.99

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.07

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.02

-0.26

-1.01

2.34

-0.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.89

0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.02

-0.26

-1.01

1.45

-0.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0.15

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.02

-0.26

-1.01

1.45

-0.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.1

-0.02

-0.09

0.3

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.31

10.31

10.31

49.15

49.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

3,83,88,472

3,83,78,472

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

78.3

78.29

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

1,06,30,116

1,06,40,116

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

21.69

21.7

PBIDTM(%)

-245.16

29.16

0

2.06

6.69

PBDTM(%)

-267.74

25.83

0

1.76

5.47

PATM(%)

-329.03

-21.66

0

0.61

-0.61

