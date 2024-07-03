Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
0.31
1.2
0
384.83
47.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.31
1.2
0
384.83
47.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
2.5
1.8
Total Income
0.31
1.2
0
387.35
49.31
Total Expenditure
1.07
0.85
0.48
379.42
46.13
PBIDT
-0.76
0.35
-0.48
7.92
3.18
Interest
0.07
0.04
0
1.14
0.57
PBDT
-0.83
0.31
-0.48
6.78
2.59
Depreciation
0.19
0.56
0.53
1.51
2.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
2.99
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.07
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.02
-0.26
-1.01
2.34
-0.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.89
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.02
-0.26
-1.01
1.45
-0.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0.15
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.02
-0.26
-1.01
1.45
-0.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.1
-0.02
-0.09
0.3
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.31
10.31
10.31
49.15
49.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
3,83,88,472
3,83,78,472
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
78.3
78.29
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
1,06,30,116
1,06,40,116
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
21.69
21.7
PBIDTM(%)
-245.16
29.16
0
2.06
6.69
PBDTM(%)
-267.74
25.83
0
1.76
5.47
PATM(%)
-329.03
-21.66
0
0.61
-0.61
