Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

24.61
(-1.48%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.31

10.31

10.31

0.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.42

-3.27

-3.55

-0.61

Net Worth

6.89

7.04

6.76

-0.3

Minority Interest

Debt

1.84

1.39

0.51

2.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.73

8.43

7.27

1.89

Fixed Assets

7.67

7.87

7.66

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.93

-0.2

-0.4

1.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.74

0.68

0

0.63

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.39

0.13

0

1.17

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-0.08

-0.21

-0.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.04

-0.93

-0.19

-0.09

Cash

0.1

0.74

0.01

0.04

Total Assets

8.72

8.42

7.27

1.88

