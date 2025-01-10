Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.31
10.31
10.31
0.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.42
-3.27
-3.55
-0.61
Net Worth
6.89
7.04
6.76
-0.3
Minority Interest
Debt
1.84
1.39
0.51
2.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.73
8.43
7.27
1.89
Fixed Assets
7.67
7.87
7.66
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.93
-0.2
-0.4
1.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.74
0.68
0
0.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.39
0.13
0
1.17
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-0.08
-0.21
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.04
-0.93
-0.19
-0.09
Cash
0.1
0.74
0.01
0.04
Total Assets
8.72
8.42
7.27
1.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.