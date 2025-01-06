Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.31
-0.46
-1
-2.58
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0.36
0
0
Working capital
1.59
0.27
1.01
0.21
Other operating items
Operating
1.26
0.16
0
-2.38
Capital expenditure
-1.22
0
0
-3.09
Free cash flow
0.04
0.16
0
-5.47
Equity raised
-66.62
-66
-63.98
-53.57
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.3
-2.22
9.68
4.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-61.28
-68.05
-54.3
-54.63
