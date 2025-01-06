iifl-logo-icon 1
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.7
(-0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:28 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd

Equippp Social FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.31

-0.46

-1

-2.58

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0.36

0

0

Working capital

1.59

0.27

1.01

0.21

Other operating items

Operating

1.26

0.16

0

-2.38

Capital expenditure

-1.22

0

0

-3.09

Free cash flow

0.04

0.16

0

-5.47

Equity raised

-66.62

-66

-63.98

-53.57

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.3

-2.22

9.68

4.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-61.28

-68.05

-54.3

-54.63

