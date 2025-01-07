iifl-logo-icon 1
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.1
(-2.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:34:37 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.7

1.47

0.66

yoy growth (%)

-100

-52.35

122.83

-26.48

Raw materials

0

-0.65

-1.37

-0.61

As % of sales

0

93.85

93.35

92.89

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.31

-0.31

-0.3

As % of sales

0

44.44

21.63

46.74

Other costs

-0.06

-0.15

-0.34

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

22.49

23.05

43.3

Operating profit

-0.17

-0.42

-0.56

-0.54

OPM

0

-60.79

-38.04

-82.94

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.51

-0.5

-2.04

Other income

0

0.48

0.06

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.31

-0.46

-1

-2.58

Taxes

0

0.36

0

0

Tax rate

0

-78.7

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.31

-0.09

-1

-2.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-2.61

Net profit

-0.31

-0.09

-1

-5.2

yoy growth (%)

221.54

-90.26

-80.61

52.94

NPM

0

-13.96

-68.36

-785.77

