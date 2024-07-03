Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.48
0.45
1.56
0.31
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.48
0.45
1.56
0.31
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.49
0.45
1.56
0.31
0
Total Expenditure
0.81
0.43
0.72
0.36
0.27
PBIDT
-0.31
0.01
0.85
-0.05
-0.27
Interest
0.15
0.11
0.05
0.02
0.03
PBDT
-0.46
-0.09
0.8
-0.06
-0.3
Depreciation
0.07
0.06
0.07
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.52
-0.16
0.74
-0.13
-0.36
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.52
-0.16
0.74
-0.13
-0.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.52
-0.16
0.74
-0.13
-0.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.05
-0.02
0.07
-0.01
-0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.31
10.31
10.31
10.31
10.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-64.58
2.22
54.48
-16.12
0
PBDTM(%)
-95.83
-20
51.28
-19.35
0
PATM(%)
-108.33
-35.55
47.43
-41.93
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.