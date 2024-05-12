To,
Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion
We have audited the accompanying standalone Financial Statements of EQUIPPP SOCIAL IMPACT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Formerly Proseed India Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the statements of changes in equity for year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss (financial performance includ- ing other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the companies act 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with those requirements and the code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is Sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.
Other Information
The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for the preparation of the other informa- tion. The other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form
of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other infor- mation; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehen- sive income) cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the account- ing records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial Reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expect- ed to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be commu- nicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
accounting software by providing ‘ Edit/Log Option.
ANJANEYULU& CO.,
For Chartered Accountants
FRN: 000180S
Place-Hyderabad
Date-12.05.2024
Sd/- D V Anjaneyulu Partner- MNo: 021036
UDIN - 24021036BKGDQT1359
ANNEXURE – "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Audit Report of even date to the members of EQUIPPP SOCIAL IMPACT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Formerly known as Proseed India Limited) ("the Company"), on the STANDALONE Financial Statements of the Com- pany for the year ended on 31st March 2024)
The company has intangible assets and required to maintain proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets and maintained proper records.
not applicable.
b) The company is not having any working capital from Banks or Financial Institutions on the basis of
security of current assets. Hence Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.
provided guarantees and granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans as specified below:
A. To subsidiaries, joint ventures, Associates:
Amount in Rupees As on March 2024
|S.no
|Party Name
|Opening Balance
|Loans given During the year
|Repayments
|Closing Bal- ance
|Principle
|Interest
|1
|Equippp Three Point 0 Labs Tech- nologies Private Limited
|nil
|14.08 Lakhs
|nil
|nil
|14.08 Lakhs
from the public during the year. Hence Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined
by us, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
pany by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.
In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi
Company. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.
According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions entered into with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 & 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.
According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transaction with directors or persons con- nected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.
Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable
We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
For ANJANEYULU& CO.,
Chartered Accountants
FRN: 000180S
Place-Hyderabad
Date-12.05.2024
Sd/- D V Anjaneyulu Partner- MNo: 021036
UDIN - 24021036BKGDQT1359
ANNEXURE "B" To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of EQUIPPP SOCIAL IMPCAT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Formerly known as Proseed India Lim- ited)
Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of EQUIPPP SOCIAL IMPACT TECHNOLOGIES LIMIITED (Formerly known as Proseed India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Opinion
In our opinion, the company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Finan- cial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities in- clude the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accu- racy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of In- ternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal finan- cial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over finan- cial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable as- surance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that
and dispositions of the assets of the company;
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possi- bility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over finan- cial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
For ANJANEYULU& CO.,
Chartered Accountants
FRN: 000180S
Place-Hyderabad
Date-12.05.2024
Sd/- D V Anjaneyulu Partner- MNo: 021036
UDIN - 24021036BKGDQT1359
