iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

24.89
(1.14%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equippp Social CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30 2024 and other business matters. Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited has submitted to the exchange the financial results for the period ended 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 04, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited has informed the exchange regarding Board meeting held on 13th August 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 May 20246 May 2024
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors report thereon For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter and year Ended 31.03.2024 Along With The Audit Report for that period Held On 12.05.2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter and year Ended 31.03.2024 Along With The Audit Report for that period Held On 12.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 and other business matters. Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited has informed the exchange about appointment of Ms. Krithika Jayaraman as Additional Non Executive director of the company w.e.f 13.02.2024 This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on today i.e., February 13, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. The trading window will continue to remain closed and will open 48 hours after publication of results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited has informed the exchange about the Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Equippp Social: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.