|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30 2024 and other business matters. Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited has submitted to the exchange the financial results for the period ended 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 04, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited has informed the exchange regarding Board meeting held on 13th August 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors report thereon For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter and year Ended 31.03.2024 Along With The Audit Report for that period Held On 12.05.2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter and year Ended 31.03.2024 Along With The Audit Report for that period Held On 12.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 and other business matters. Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited has informed the exchange about appointment of Ms. Krithika Jayaraman as Additional Non Executive director of the company w.e.f 13.02.2024 This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on today i.e., February 13, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. The trading window will continue to remain closed and will open 48 hours after publication of results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited has informed the exchange about the Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
