Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd Summary

Equippp Social Impact Techs. Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Garden Style Private Limited on 11 June 1991. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Northgate Technologies Limited on 28 September, 2005. Thereafter, as per the Approved Scheme of Amalgamation, name of the Company changed to Green Fire Agri Commodities Limited effective from July 20, 2012. It changed to Proseed India Limited on 20 January, 2016 and finally changed to Equippp Social Impact Technolgies Ltd. on June 23, 2021. The Company is based in Hyderabad, India. The Company is mainly engaged in new age technologies and next generation IT solutions & services Company, enabling organizations to capture the business benefits of emerging technologies of digital engineering, business intelligence, analytics, machine learning, testing and IT Consulting. The Company offers high degree of skills, IPs and domain expertise across in areas like Digital Transformation, Enterprise Solutions, Tech platforms for ESG, CSR and Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects. In October 2005, Axill Europe Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary corporation was set up in UK to access European market.In November 2005, Globe7 HK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary corporation of the Company was established in Hong Kong to access South East Asian Market.In February 2006, a new product under the trading name Globe7 was launched.Pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Northgate Technologies Limited, Northgate Com Tech Limited, Green Fire Agri Commodities Private Limited, their respective shareholders and creditors, which was approved by the Honorable High Court of Andhra Pradesh on 28 March 2012, the entire business undertaking of Northgate Technologies Limited demerged into Northgate Com Tech Limited and entire business undertaking of Green Fire Agri Commodities Private Limited was merged with Northgate Technologies Limited, with the Appointed date, 01 April, 2011. As per the approved scheme and after the merger of Green Fire Agri Commodities Private Limited, name of the Company got changed to Green Fire Agri Commodities Limited. Accordingly, the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh has issued Fresh Certificate of Incorporation signifying the change of name of the Company to Green Fire Agri Commodities Limited effective from July 20, 2012.During the year 2013, Green fire closed their 4 retail jewellery outlets at Hyderabad, Mumbai, Rajahmundry and Warangal.With effect from 03 June, 2021 Equivas Capital Private Limited became the holding Company by holding 86.91% of the shares in the Company.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary on 25th June, 2022 by the name Equivas Tech Innovations Limited, as a part of restructuring its business.The Company provides IT solutions and services in India. The companys products include EquiPPP, a platform that facilitates cross-sectoral partnerships for Social projects; EquiPPP PAAS, a service-based platform to create and scale an organizations purpose-driven culture; EquiPPP 3.0, a decentralized Web 3.0 platform to incentivise community participation using social impact tokens; and EquiPPP Field Force Information Exchange, a platform that enables individuals or organizations to communicate and share information through the use of digital formats and field force. It also offers EQUIPPP Ix, a market place for insights and impact assessments that allows collection of feedback and insights from project beneficiaries across multiple geographical locations through digital media, CAPI, CATI, CAWI, and social tech professionals; EquiPPP M-PACT, a platform for the film industry and society; and EquiPPP Consumer Insights Exchange, a collaboration and knowledge management platform, which enables consumers to contribute their ideas, insights, and involvement in the social projects. EquiPPP Connect is a Launchpad cum business center for Indian Origin for a Reverse Brain Drain of Indian Origin, Successful Tech Entrepreneurs offering Tech hungry Indians New Age Tech Tools and services . It envisages to build a Global Center of Excellence to support innovation & development effort. EquiPPP fix (Field Force Information Exchange) is a platform that allows individuals or organizations to communicate and pass on information faster and easier, using its digital formats and field forces like drivers, delivery partners, postal workers, etc.The Company has acquired 65% stake in Three Point 0 Labs Technologies Private Limited, making it a Subsidiary entity of EQUIPPP w.e.f. January 06, 2024. The name Three Point 0 Labs Technologies Private Limited was changed to EQUIPPP Three Point 0 Labs Technologies Private Limited w.e.f February 24, 2024. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary on February 20, 2024 by the name EQUIPPP Desi Investments Private Limited. The Company has incorporated an LLP on February 23, 2024 in the name of EQUIPPP AND SGIT JV LLP.