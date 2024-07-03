Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹916.8
Prev. Close₹906.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,111.17
Day's High₹916.8
Day's Low₹861.6
52 Week's High₹1,078.8
52 Week's Low₹314.65
Book Value₹621.77
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,970.13
P/E25.99
EPS34.86
Divi. Yield0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.22
9.22
9.22
9.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,866.83
2,607.35
2,580.98
2,650.6
Net Worth
2,876.05
2,616.57
2,590.2
2,659.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
144.08
138.73
226.71
150.06
yoy growth (%)
3.85
-38.8
51.08
6.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-95.65
-109.86
-100.54
-102.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.41
-9.57
151.3
117.15
Depreciation
-18.43
-22.46
-22.16
-27.07
Tax paid
-2.41
-5.85
-53.35
-37.32
Working capital
-40.9
460.97
365.49
160.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.85
-38.8
51.08
6.17
Op profit growth
-47.3
419.59
-80.45
-20.37
EBIT growth
-218.02
-105.79
14.64
-972.22
Net profit growth
-52.14
-822.56
-66.63
-30.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
471.76
289.68
159.77
158.4
210.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
471.76
289.68
159.77
158.4
210.39
Other Operating Income
0.35
0.39
0.5
1.82
1.32
Other Income
147.97
111.7
69.6
91.38
135.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Venkat Chary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chitkala Zutshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
CHANDRASEKHAR KANEKAL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sunil Shah.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Devender Singh Rawat.
Managing Director & CEO
Rajendran Soundaram
Whole Time Director & CFO
Devendra Agrawal
Nominee (Govt)
Satyananda Mishra
Nominee (Govt)
Malini Vijay Shankar
Nominee (Govt)
P K Gupta
Senior Vice President & CS
Hariraj Chouhan
Reports by 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
Summary
63 Moons Technologies Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Worldwide Technologies Limited on April 12, 1988, which changed to NODS Worldwide Limited in July, 1999, to e.Xchange on the Net Limited in December, 2000 to Financial Technologies (India) Limited in April, 2001 and further to 63 Moons Technologies Limited on May 27, 2016. 63 Moons Technologies is among the global leaders in offering technology IP (Intellectual Property) and domain expertise to create and trade on next-generation financial markets, that are transparent, efficient and liquid, across all asset classes including equities, commodities, currencies and bonds among others. The Company is pioneer in end to end Straight Through Processing (STP) solution that support high density transactions. It has developed proprietary technology platform benchmark against global standard which give it a decisive edge in driving mass disruptive innovation at the speed and cost of execution unmatched in the financial market industry. Presently, it is engaged in business activities like Computer Programming, Consultancy and related services.The Company was set up during the year 1988 promoted by C Subramaniam and Associates, was initially incorporated as a private limited company. The solutions offered by the company are consisting of Exchange Solutions, Brokerage Solutions, Messaging Solutions and Technology & Process Consulting. During the year 1990, The Company had deposited a unit in the Madras Export Processing Zone for
Read More
The 63 Moons Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹861.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd is ₹3970.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd is 25.99 and 1.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 63 Moons Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd is ₹314.65 and ₹1078.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
63 Moons Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.06%, 3 Years at 55.86%, 1 Year at 102.85%, 6 Month at 143.71%, 3 Month at 123.00% and 1 Month at 28.97%.
