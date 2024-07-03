iifl-logo-icon 1
63 Moons Technologies Ltd Share Price

861.6
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:40 PM

  • Open916.8
  • Day's High916.8
  • 52 Wk High1,078.8
  • Prev. Close906.95
  • Day's Low861.6
  • 52 Wk Low 314.65
  • Turnover (lac)3,111.17
  • P/E25.99
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value621.77
  • EPS34.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,970.13
  • Div. Yield0.22
No Records Found

63 Moons Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

916.8

Prev. Close

906.95

Turnover(Lac.)

3,111.17

Day's High

916.8

Day's Low

861.6

52 Week's High

1,078.8

52 Week's Low

314.65

Book Value

621.77

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,970.13

P/E

25.99

EPS

34.86

Divi. Yield

0.22

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

63 Moons Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

63 Moons Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.63%

Non-Promoter- 3.07%

Institutions: 3.06%

Non-Institutions: 51.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.22

9.22

9.22

9.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,866.83

2,607.35

2,580.98

2,650.6

Net Worth

2,876.05

2,616.57

2,590.2

2,659.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

144.08

138.73

226.71

150.06

yoy growth (%)

3.85

-38.8

51.08

6.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-95.65

-109.86

-100.54

-102.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.41

-9.57

151.3

117.15

Depreciation

-18.43

-22.46

-22.16

-27.07

Tax paid

-2.41

-5.85

-53.35

-37.32

Working capital

-40.9

460.97

365.49

160.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.85

-38.8

51.08

6.17

Op profit growth

-47.3

419.59

-80.45

-20.37

EBIT growth

-218.02

-105.79

14.64

-972.22

Net profit growth

-52.14

-822.56

-66.63

-30.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

471.76

289.68

159.77

158.4

210.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

471.76

289.68

159.77

158.4

210.39

Other Operating Income

0.35

0.39

0.5

1.82

1.32

Other Income

147.97

111.7

69.6

91.38

135.57

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT 63 Moons Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Venkat Chary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chitkala Zutshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

CHANDRASEKHAR KANEKAL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sunil Shah.

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Devender Singh Rawat.

Managing Director & CEO

Rajendran Soundaram

Whole Time Director & CFO

Devendra Agrawal

Nominee (Govt)

Satyananda Mishra

Nominee (Govt)

Malini Vijay Shankar

Nominee (Govt)

P K Gupta

Senior Vice President & CS

Hariraj Chouhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 63 Moons Technologies Ltd

Summary

63 Moons Technologies Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Worldwide Technologies Limited on April 12, 1988, which changed to NODS Worldwide Limited in July, 1999, to e.Xchange on the Net Limited in December, 2000 to Financial Technologies (India) Limited in April, 2001 and further to 63 Moons Technologies Limited on May 27, 2016. 63 Moons Technologies is among the global leaders in offering technology IP (Intellectual Property) and domain expertise to create and trade on next-generation financial markets, that are transparent, efficient and liquid, across all asset classes including equities, commodities, currencies and bonds among others. The Company is pioneer in end to end Straight Through Processing (STP) solution that support high density transactions. It has developed proprietary technology platform benchmark against global standard which give it a decisive edge in driving mass disruptive innovation at the speed and cost of execution unmatched in the financial market industry. Presently, it is engaged in business activities like Computer Programming, Consultancy and related services.The Company was set up during the year 1988 promoted by C Subramaniam and Associates, was initially incorporated as a private limited company. The solutions offered by the company are consisting of Exchange Solutions, Brokerage Solutions, Messaging Solutions and Technology & Process Consulting. During the year 1990, The Company had deposited a unit in the Madras Export Processing Zone for
Company FAQs

What is the 63 Moons Technologies Ltd share price today?

The 63 Moons Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹861.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd is ₹3970.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd is 25.99 and 1.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 63 Moons Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd is ₹314.65 and ₹1078.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd?

63 Moons Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.06%, 3 Years at 55.86%, 1 Year at 102.85%, 6 Month at 143.71%, 3 Month at 123.00% and 1 Month at 28.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.63 %
Institutions - 3.06 %
Public - 51.31 %

