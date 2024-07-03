Summary

63 Moons Technologies Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Worldwide Technologies Limited on April 12, 1988, which changed to NODS Worldwide Limited in July, 1999, to e.Xchange on the Net Limited in December, 2000 to Financial Technologies (India) Limited in April, 2001 and further to 63 Moons Technologies Limited on May 27, 2016. 63 Moons Technologies is among the global leaders in offering technology IP (Intellectual Property) and domain expertise to create and trade on next-generation financial markets, that are transparent, efficient and liquid, across all asset classes including equities, commodities, currencies and bonds among others. The Company is pioneer in end to end Straight Through Processing (STP) solution that support high density transactions. It has developed proprietary technology platform benchmark against global standard which give it a decisive edge in driving mass disruptive innovation at the speed and cost of execution unmatched in the financial market industry. Presently, it is engaged in business activities like Computer Programming, Consultancy and related services.The Company was set up during the year 1988 promoted by C Subramaniam and Associates, was initially incorporated as a private limited company. The solutions offered by the company are consisting of Exchange Solutions, Brokerage Solutions, Messaging Solutions and Technology & Process Consulting. During the year 1990, The Company had deposited a unit in the Madras Export Processing Zone for

