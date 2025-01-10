INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the members of 63 moons technologies limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

QUALIFIED OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of 63 moons technologies limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes In Equity for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material and significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (hereinafter referred as "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR QUALIFIED OPINION

As stated by the Management of the Company in Note 47 (a) to the Standalone financial statements, Civil Suits have been filed against the Company in relation to event occurred on National Spot Exchange Limited trading platform. These matters are pending at various stages of adjudication. As stated in the said note, the management of the Company does not foresee that the parties who have filed Civil Suits would be able to sustain any claim against the Company. In addition, as stated by the management in Note 47 (b, c, d, e) to the Standalone financial statements, there are First Information Reports ("FIR")/ complaints/ charge-sheets/ orders/ notices registered/ received against various parties including the Company from/ with the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police (EOW), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Home Department - Government of Maharashtra under MPID Act, the Directorate of Enforcement and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). Above matters are pending at various stages of adjudication/investigation.

In this regard, the Management and those charged with Governance have represented to us that other than as stated in the said notes to the Standalone financial statements, there are no claims, litigations, potential settlements involving the Company directly or indirectly which require adjustments to/disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements.

Accordingly, in view of above representations regarding legal matters at various stages of adjudication and ongoing investigations/ matters, the outcome of which is not known and is uncertain at this stage, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact in respect of the same on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred as "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion.

EMPHASIS OF MATTERS

1. We draw attention to the Note 43 to the Standalone Financial Statements which describes Companys investment of Rs. 20,000 Lakhs (face value) in secured non-convertible debentures issued by IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) (subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Finance Ltd – ILFS), whereas, the ITNL has defaulted in repayment of interest. During the resolution process, Honble NCLAT has approved the Revised Distribution Framework proposed by the New Board for interim distribution. The Company without prejudice to its rights had impaired the investment for the expected credit loss by Rs.11,636.55 lakhs till 31 March, 2023 and has written off above-mentioned amounts in respective years.

2. We draw attention to Note 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements which describes Companys investment of Rs. 30,000 Lakhs (face value) in 9% Yes Bank Perpetual Additional Tier I (AT-1) bonds. The honble Bombay High Court has quashed and set aside the letter dated 14 March, 2020 issued by the Administrator, Yes Bank and decision to write off Additional Tier 1 bonds. On the request of the Yes Bank Counsel the honble Bombay High Court has stayed this order for period of six weeks. Yes Bank and RBI challenged the Bombay High Courts order before the Supreme Court and accordingly stay was extended subject to the final order passed by the Supreme Court. It describes the uncertainty related to the current outcome of the above-mentioned order.

Our opinion is not modified in respect these matters of emphasis.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements taken as a whole; in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Apart from ‘Basis for qualified opinion we have determined the key audit matters as described below:

A. Determination of fair value of carrying amount of investments

B. Accounting treatment for contracts with customer

C. Contingent liabilities

A. Determination of fair value of carrying amount of investments

Description of key audit matter

The Company has investments net of provision of Rs. 75,158.58 Lakhs as at 31 March, 2024 consisting of investments in the equity instruments of subsidiaries, third party bonds, mutual funds, other equity instruments etc. and are valued as per Ind AS 109, "Financial instruments". By their nature, these are subjected to various factors related to respective investee entities including but not limited to, economic factors, business dynamics, financial performance etc. and impact a fair valuation of these investments. Accordingly, this necessitates a close monitoring by the management of these situations and judgement, based on appropriate evaluation criteria to arrive at a fair value of carrying amounts of these assets as at balance sheet date. Against this background, this matter was of significance in the context of our audit.

Description of Auditor response

We have carried out a comparison between carrying value of investment as at balance sheet date and net worth as reflected by latest audited financials of investee companies. Wherever carrying amount of investment is more than the net-worth of investee Company we have discussed and enquired with the management the process followed by them to identify permanent diminution, if any, in the value of investment and necessary accounting treatment adopted in the books. In addition, management has provided us with the future business plans, wherever necessary and how in their business judgement such gap between investment and net-worth of the investee is either compensated with improving business conditions or valuations of such entities. Going forward our regular audit procedures are designed to keep a follow up on outcomes of these management assertions.

B. Accounting treatment for contracts with customer

Description of key audit matter

Revenue amounting to Rs. 45,526.88 Lakhs reported in the Companys financial statements pertains to customer specific contracts and the same are required to satisfy the recognition and measurement criteria as prescribed in IND AS 115, ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Companys revenue is bifurcated into two main parts (a) revenue from software products (IPR based licenses) and (b) revenue from software services. Certain contracts necessarily involve estimations and certain assumptions to be made by the management in determining the quantum of revenue to be recognised in specific period. This inherently creates certain uncertainties and results in complexities in accounting treatment wherein incorrect assumptions and estimates can lead to revenue being recognised in incorrect accounting periods thereby impacting the results. Considering these factors, in the context of our audit this matter was of significance and hence a key audit matter.

Description of Auditors response

With a view to verify the reasonableness of the revenue accounting we carried out following procedures:

a) Understanding the internal control environment for revenue recognition and to test check with a view to verify its operating effectiveness;

b) Major contracts were read and analysed to verify correctness of accounting of revenue as calculated by the Companys Management;

c) Discussed with the management process of identification of variable consideration and verified the working on test basis;

d) Verified the working of unbilled revenue and unearned revenue on test basis;

e) Performed analytical procedures and obtained reasons for major variances;

f) Ensured that revenue is recognized in accordance with accounting policy of the Company and Ind AS 115;

C. Contingent liabilities

Description of key audit matter

Contingent liabilities as at 31 March, 2024 amounted to Rs. 23,568.96 Lakhs, which mainly include pending income-tax matters and certain legal cases other than those forming basis for our qualified opinion. Contentious income tax matters relate to interpretational differences between the Company and various tax authorities, certain matters subjected to internal circulars and guidelines within tax authorities irrespective of stated legal provisions sometimes requiring decision making only by higher tax authorities through appellate procedures resulting in delays in outcome. Given the current legal and operational embargo that the Company is facing, it is subjected the multiple litigations by and on the Company sub-judice at various courts and levels requiring the Companys Management to exercise significant judgement on these outcomes to determine the liabilities that are contingent in nature. Considering these factors, in the context of our audit, this matter was of significance and hence a key audit matter.

Description of Auditors response

With a view to ensure that disclosures made by the Company in Note 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements, are determined appropriately and prudently, we obtained information of pending income-tax matters from the Company and have obtained/verified the documents including the communication with the departments provided by the Company. In addition, we have carried out comparison with respect to previous year and obtained/reviewed documentation for additional tax matters arisen during the year.

Our tax team has carried out discussions with the Companys internal tax team on these cases mainly with respect to issues raised by various tax authorities in their communication to the Company to substantiate Companys assessment that there are no present obligations perceived. With respect to legal cases disclosed to us, we have obtained updates on pending cases from the management and discussed it with the Companys internal legal department, wherever necessary. We carried out a comparison between the latest status and immediate previous status. While comparing, we have tried to ascertain the appropriateness, without being judgemental, of the management judgement exercised in updating to the latest status and have tried to evaluate an impact on such ascertainment of whether the Company liabilities to which it is contingently liable are appropriately ascertained with prudence principle.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON HEREINAFTER REFERRED AS "OTHER INFORMATION"

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including any annexures thereto, Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read these reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable as per applicable laws and regulations.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

A. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

B. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

C. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

D. Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

E. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act and based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes In Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, except for the effects, if any, of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March, 2024 on its Standalone Financial Statements, to the extent it is ascertainable [Refer Note 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements and ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion].

ii. The Company does not have any outstanding long-term contracts including derivative contracts as on 31 March, 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. Reporting on rule 11(e):

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in Note no. 40 (2), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in Note no. 40 (2), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend for the current and previous years is proposed/declared but cannot be paid due to restrictions imposed pursuant to the directions of the Court is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. [Refer Note 45 to the Standalone Financial Statements]

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April, 2023 however reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Sharp & Tannan Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 0109983W by the hand of CA Pramod Bhise Partner Membership No.: (F) 047751 Mumbai, May 24, 2024 UDIN: 24047751BKAARP3350

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i)(a)(A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals based on the programme of verification in a phased manner which in our opinion is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed during such physical verification conducted by the Company during the year.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has neither revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) nor intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable

(ii) According to the process explained to us and as followed by the Company, the Companys inventory items are directly delivered to its customers on their procurement. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) With respect to investments, guarantees, security, loans or advances:

- during the year, the Company has made investments in certain group companies;

- in earlier years, the Company had granted loans to group companies out of which certain loans are outstanding as at balance sheet date;

- during the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) Details of loans outstanding (net of provisions, if any) as at balance sheet date are as follows: (also refer Note 40 for details):

Loans (Amounts in Rs. Lakhs) PARTICULARS Loan given during the year Balance outstanding as at 31 March, 2024 - Subsidiaries, joint-ventures and associates Nil 500 - Other than Subsidiaries, joint-ventures and associates Nil Nil

(b) Investments made and the terms and conditions of all loans given, to the extent stipulated, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) Schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated for loan given to a subsidiary.

Accordingly, reporting on repayments or receipts is not applicable.

(d) Schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated for loan given to a subsidiary.

Accordingly, we do not have anything to report on paragraph 3(iii)(d) of the Order.

(e) In furtherance to above, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has fallen due during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under para 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

(f) Details with respect to the unsecured loan given to a subsidiary repayable on demand are as follows:

Loans (Amounts in Rs. Lakhs) PARTICULARS Balance outstanding as at 31 March, 2024 Percentage - Subsidiaries, joint-ventures and associates 500 100% - Related parties other than Subsidiaries, joint-ventures and associates Nil Nil Total loans 500 100%

(iv) The Company has complied with provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits or deemed deposits to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act, and the rules framed there under, are applicable. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(v) is not applicable

(vi) Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central government under section 148(1) of the Act. Accordingly reporting on paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii)(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any statutory dues as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. Based on verification carried out by us on test basis, there are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub-paragraph (a) above which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities as on 31 March, 2024, on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the Statue Name of the disputed dues Amount involved* (Rs. Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (Assessment Year) Forum where disputes are pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 231.89 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals 210.66 2017-18 MVAT Act 2002 CST Tax 206.77 FY 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax Total 649.32

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(viii) is not applicable.

(ix) The Company has neither raised short term funds nor long term funds during the current year as well as in the immediately preceding year. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(a), 3(ix)(b), 3(ix)(c), 3(ix)(d), 3(ix)(e), 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Except for the matters(s) referred in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion of our audit report which are sub-judice and hence are inconclusive, to the best of our knowledge and information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) During the year, we have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints, if any, received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable IND AS.

(xiv)(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued during the year and pertaining to the year under audit.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xvi)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) The group does not have CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) Except for the matters(s) referred in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion of our audit report which are sub-judice and hence are inconclusive, to the best of our knowledge and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xx) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount outstanding on 29 April, 2024, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

For Sharp & Tannan Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 0109983W by the hand of CA Pramod Bhise Partner Membership No.: (F) 047751 Mumbai, May 24, 2024 UDIN: 24047751BKAARP3350

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading, "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report on even date:

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE OF SUB SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 "THE ACT"

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of 63 moons technologies limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (hereinafter referred as "the guidance note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred as "ICAI").

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note and the SAs issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.