iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

819.75
(-0.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR 63 Moons Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.31

-34.3

47.82

6.55

Op profit growth

-44.16

101.92

-53.13

-36.73

EBIT growth

-76.14

-146.27

21.99

-164.46

Net profit growth

37.83

-481.29

-47.77

-92.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-52.19

-70.74

-23.01

-72.61

EBIT margin

-7.02

-22.29

31.65

38.35

Net profit margin

-39.59

-21.74

3.74

10.6

RoCE

-0.36

-1.45

2.9

2.25

RoNW

-0.5

-0.36

0.09

0.18

RoA

-0.5

-0.35

0.08

0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-13.82

-10.15

2.58

4.98

Dividend per share

2

2

2

2

Cash EPS

-17.89

-15.4

-3.88

-2.08

Book value per share

670.78

679.62

695.18

687.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5.02

-4.62

33.75

15.16

P/CEPS

-3.87

-3.04

-22.44

-36.14

P/B

0.1

0.06

0.12

0.1

EV/EBIDTA

-116.61

45.49

-2.25

3.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

76.33

39.86

Tax payout

16.14

14.23

-58.03

-62.11

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

98.99

78.87

51.5

69.62

Inventory days

0

0.06

0.13

2.63

Creditor days

-40.6

-33.81

-43.5

-39.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

21.42

61.21

-10.51

-3.63

Net debt / equity

-0.39

-0.39

-0.21

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

14.63

8.19

9.42

-0.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-1.99

-1.24

-0.09

Employee costs

-72.46

-68.27

-43.02

-67.15

Other costs

-79.73

-100.47

-78.74

-105.35

63 Moons Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR 63 Moons Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.