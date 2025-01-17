Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.31
-34.3
47.82
6.55
Op profit growth
-44.16
101.92
-53.13
-36.73
EBIT growth
-76.14
-146.27
21.99
-164.46
Net profit growth
37.83
-481.29
-47.77
-92.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-52.19
-70.74
-23.01
-72.61
EBIT margin
-7.02
-22.29
31.65
38.35
Net profit margin
-39.59
-21.74
3.74
10.6
RoCE
-0.36
-1.45
2.9
2.25
RoNW
-0.5
-0.36
0.09
0.18
RoA
-0.5
-0.35
0.08
0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-13.82
-10.15
2.58
4.98
Dividend per share
2
2
2
2
Cash EPS
-17.89
-15.4
-3.88
-2.08
Book value per share
670.78
679.62
695.18
687.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5.02
-4.62
33.75
15.16
P/CEPS
-3.87
-3.04
-22.44
-36.14
P/B
0.1
0.06
0.12
0.1
EV/EBIDTA
-116.61
45.49
-2.25
3.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
76.33
39.86
Tax payout
16.14
14.23
-58.03
-62.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
98.99
78.87
51.5
69.62
Inventory days
0
0.06
0.13
2.63
Creditor days
-40.6
-33.81
-43.5
-39.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
21.42
61.21
-10.51
-3.63
Net debt / equity
-0.39
-0.39
-0.21
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
14.63
8.19
9.42
-0.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-1.99
-1.24
-0.09
Employee costs
-72.46
-68.27
-43.02
-67.15
Other costs
-79.73
-100.47
-78.74
-105.35
