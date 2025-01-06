iifl-logo-icon 1
63 Moons Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

63 Moons Tech. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.41

-9.57

151.3

117.15

Depreciation

-18.43

-22.46

-22.16

-27.07

Tax paid

-2.41

-5.85

-53.35

-37.32

Working capital

-40.9

460.97

365.49

160.66

Other operating items

Operating

-51.33

423.07

441.28

213.41

Capital expenditure

2.48

25.55

7.26

123.24

Free cash flow

-48.85

448.62

448.55

336.65

Equity raised

5,422.88

5,690.53

5,685.05

5,553.45

Investing

-39.24

-694.1

-690.27

-211.01

Financing

0.5

101.14

598.78

1,006.75

Dividends paid

0

0

9.21

9.21

Net in cash

5,335.29

5,546.2

6,051.33

6,695.07

