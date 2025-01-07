iifl-logo-icon 1
904.65
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:22:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

144.08

138.73

226.71

150.06

yoy growth (%)

3.85

-38.8

51.08

6.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-95.65

-109.86

-100.54

-102.28

As % of sales

66.39

79.18

44.34

68.16

Other costs

-105.84

-137.84

-147.14

-155.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.45

99.35

64.9

103.33

Operating profit

-57.41

-108.97

-20.97

-107.28

OPM

-39.85

-78.54

-9.25

-71.49

Depreciation

-18.43

-22.46

-22.16

-27.07

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.39

-7.22

-21.13

Other income

86.68

122.25

201.67

272.64

Profit before tax

10.41

-9.57

151.3

117.15

Taxes

-2.41

-5.85

-53.35

-37.32

Tax rate

-23.14

61.1

-35.26

-31.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8

-15.42

97.95

79.82

Exceptional items

-64.63

-102.91

-81.57

-30.75

Net profit

-56.62

-118.33

16.37

49.07

yoy growth (%)

-52.14

-822.56

-66.63

-30.61

NPM

-39.3

-85.29

7.22

32.7

