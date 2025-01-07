Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
144.08
138.73
226.71
150.06
yoy growth (%)
3.85
-38.8
51.08
6.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-95.65
-109.86
-100.54
-102.28
As % of sales
66.39
79.18
44.34
68.16
Other costs
-105.84
-137.84
-147.14
-155.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.45
99.35
64.9
103.33
Operating profit
-57.41
-108.97
-20.97
-107.28
OPM
-39.85
-78.54
-9.25
-71.49
Depreciation
-18.43
-22.46
-22.16
-27.07
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.39
-7.22
-21.13
Other income
86.68
122.25
201.67
272.64
Profit before tax
10.41
-9.57
151.3
117.15
Taxes
-2.41
-5.85
-53.35
-37.32
Tax rate
-23.14
61.1
-35.26
-31.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8
-15.42
97.95
79.82
Exceptional items
-64.63
-102.91
-81.57
-30.75
Net profit
-56.62
-118.33
16.37
49.07
yoy growth (%)
-52.14
-822.56
-66.63
-30.61
NPM
-39.3
-85.29
7.22
32.7
