Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

63 Moons Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) alongwith Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

63 Moons Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

63 Moons Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend Dividend on equity shares for the F.Y. 2023-24 if any. Audited Financial Results for the F.Y. 2023-24 and Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024