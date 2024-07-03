SectorIT - Software
Open₹36.33
Prev. Close₹36.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,892.72
Day's High₹36.7
Day's Low₹33.05
52 Week's High₹37.69
52 Week's Low₹18.45
Book Value₹1.23
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,606.26
P/E0
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.7
105.95
105.95
105.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-33.73
-29.83
-25.21
2,523.95
Net Worth
113.97
76.12
80.74
2,629.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
227.43
623.35
6,379.3
3,948.94
yoy growth (%)
-63.51
-90.22
61.54
24.62
Raw materials
-12.3
-21.38
-13.33
-5
As % of sales
5.4
3.43
0.2
0.12
Employee costs
-33.47
-73.82
-67.14
-42.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
67.38
76.67
1,001.96
819.69
Depreciation
-14.78
-14.86
-4.16
-72.95
Tax paid
-16.02
-17.18
-339.34
-296.74
Working capital
38.36
-605.01
272.72
324.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.51
-90.22
61.54
24.62
Op profit growth
-9.79
-98.41
5.81
14.28
EBIT growth
-12.11
-92.4
16.14
31.93
Net profit growth
-20.39
-90.26
26.7
33.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
212.58
197.3
193.81
314.29
685.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
212.58
197.3
193.81
314.29
685.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.88
1.4
3.54
69.66
82.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Dinesh Nandwana
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hari Chand Mittal
Director & Group CEO
Amit Keval Sabarwal
Executive Chairman
Divya Nandwana
Managing Director
Vedant Nandwana
Independent Director
S N Kaushik
Independent Director
Savita Keni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Gadgil
Non Executive Director
L K SHAMSUNDER
Reports by Vakrangee Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Dinesh Nandwana, an associate member of the ICAI, Vakrangee Limited incorporated in May, 1990 in the name of Vakrangee Investment & Consultancy Limited. In April 1992, name of the Company was changed to Vakrangee Investment Limited in 1995 and to Vakrangee Softwares Limited on September 27, 1999. With effect from 1 October 2013, the name of the Company was further changed to Vakrangee Limited from Vakrangee Softwares Limited. The Company has emerged as one of Indias largest Last Mile Distribution Platform with a Physical as well as Digital Ecosystem in place with a Pan India Presence (PAP). The Company is delivering realtime banking & financial services, ATM, insurance, e governance, e commerce (including Healthcare services) and logistics services to the unserved and underserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets and enabling Indians to benefit from financial, social and digital inclusion. The Company is engaged in providing diverse solutions, activities in E-governance, E-commerce, White Label ATM, Financial Services (Including Banking) and Logistics sector, including bullion and jewellery, through its Vakrangee Kendra (on B2B and B2C basis) with special competencies in handling massive, multi-state, and e-governance enrollment projects, data digitization, software and license. The Company diversified into software and launched its bilingual software for voters electoral roll. During 1999-2000, the Company setup two 100% EOU under STP in Mumbai and Jaipur. Dur
The Vakrangee Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vakrangee Ltd is ₹3606.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vakrangee Ltd is 0 and 24.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vakrangee Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vakrangee Ltd is ₹18.45 and ₹37.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vakrangee Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.62%, 3 Years at -1.81%, 1 Year at 84.30%, 6 Month at 59.07%, 3 Month at 5.57% and 1 Month at 35.96%.
