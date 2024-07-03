Summary

Promoted by Dinesh Nandwana, an associate member of the ICAI, Vakrangee Limited incorporated in May, 1990 in the name of Vakrangee Investment & Consultancy Limited. In April 1992, name of the Company was changed to Vakrangee Investment Limited in 1995 and to Vakrangee Softwares Limited on September 27, 1999. With effect from 1 October 2013, the name of the Company was further changed to Vakrangee Limited from Vakrangee Softwares Limited. The Company has emerged as one of Indias largest Last Mile Distribution Platform with a Physical as well as Digital Ecosystem in place with a Pan India Presence (PAP). The Company is delivering realtime banking & financial services, ATM, insurance, e governance, e commerce (including Healthcare services) and logistics services to the unserved and underserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets and enabling Indians to benefit from financial, social and digital inclusion. The Company is engaged in providing diverse solutions, activities in E-governance, E-commerce, White Label ATM, Financial Services (Including Banking) and Logistics sector, including bullion and jewellery, through its Vakrangee Kendra (on B2B and B2C basis) with special competencies in handling massive, multi-state, and e-governance enrollment projects, data digitization, software and license. The Company diversified into software and launched its bilingual software for voters electoral roll. During 1999-2000, the Company setup two 100% EOU under STP in Mumbai and Jaipur. Dur

Read More