Vakrangee Ltd Share Price

33.37
(-7.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:55 PM

  • Open36.33
  • Day's High36.7
  • 52 Wk High37.69
  • Prev. Close36.03
  • Day's Low33.05
  • 52 Wk Low 18.45
  • Turnover (lac)4,892.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.23
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,606.26
  • Div. Yield0.14
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vakrangee Ltd KEY RATIOS

Vakrangee Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Vakrangee Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vakrangee Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.66%

Non-Promoter- 7.88%

Institutions: 7.87%

Non-Institutions: 50.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vakrangee Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

147.7

105.95

105.95

105.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-33.73

-29.83

-25.21

2,523.95

Net Worth

113.97

76.12

80.74

2,629.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

227.43

623.35

6,379.3

3,948.94

yoy growth (%)

-63.51

-90.22

61.54

24.62

Raw materials

-12.3

-21.38

-13.33

-5

As % of sales

5.4

3.43

0.2

0.12

Employee costs

-33.47

-73.82

-67.14

-42.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

67.38

76.67

1,001.96

819.69

Depreciation

-14.78

-14.86

-4.16

-72.95

Tax paid

-16.02

-17.18

-339.34

-296.74

Working capital

38.36

-605.01

272.72

324.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.51

-90.22

61.54

24.62

Op profit growth

-9.79

-98.41

5.81

14.28

EBIT growth

-12.11

-92.4

16.14

31.93

Net profit growth

-20.39

-90.26

26.7

33.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

212.58

197.3

193.81

314.29

685.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

212.58

197.3

193.81

314.29

685.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.88

1.4

3.54

69.66

82.51

Vakrangee Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vakrangee Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Dinesh Nandwana

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hari Chand Mittal

Director & Group CEO

Amit Keval Sabarwal

Executive Chairman

Divya Nandwana

Managing Director

Vedant Nandwana

Independent Director

S N Kaushik

Independent Director

Savita Keni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Gadgil

Non Executive Director

L K SHAMSUNDER

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vakrangee Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Dinesh Nandwana, an associate member of the ICAI, Vakrangee Limited incorporated in May, 1990 in the name of Vakrangee Investment & Consultancy Limited. In April 1992, name of the Company was changed to Vakrangee Investment Limited in 1995 and to Vakrangee Softwares Limited on September 27, 1999. With effect from 1 October 2013, the name of the Company was further changed to Vakrangee Limited from Vakrangee Softwares Limited. The Company has emerged as one of Indias largest Last Mile Distribution Platform with a Physical as well as Digital Ecosystem in place with a Pan India Presence (PAP). The Company is delivering realtime banking & financial services, ATM, insurance, e governance, e commerce (including Healthcare services) and logistics services to the unserved and underserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets and enabling Indians to benefit from financial, social and digital inclusion. The Company is engaged in providing diverse solutions, activities in E-governance, E-commerce, White Label ATM, Financial Services (Including Banking) and Logistics sector, including bullion and jewellery, through its Vakrangee Kendra (on B2B and B2C basis) with special competencies in handling massive, multi-state, and e-governance enrollment projects, data digitization, software and license. The Company diversified into software and launched its bilingual software for voters electoral roll. During 1999-2000, the Company setup two 100% EOU under STP in Mumbai and Jaipur. Dur
Company FAQs

What is the Vakrangee Ltd share price today?

The Vakrangee Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vakrangee Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vakrangee Ltd is ₹3606.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vakrangee Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vakrangee Ltd is 0 and 24.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vakrangee Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vakrangee Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vakrangee Ltd is ₹18.45 and ₹37.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vakrangee Ltd?

Vakrangee Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.62%, 3 Years at -1.81%, 1 Year at 84.30%, 6 Month at 59.07%, 3 Month at 5.57% and 1 Month at 35.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vakrangee Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vakrangee Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.67 %
Institutions - 7.87 %
Public - 50.46 %

