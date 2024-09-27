|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 please find the enclosed herewith proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting held on Friday September 27,2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024) Revised Outcome of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.