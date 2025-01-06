iifl-logo-icon 1
Vakrangee Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.07
(-8.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vakrangee Ltd

Vakrangee FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

67.38

76.67

1,001.96

819.69

Depreciation

-14.78

-14.86

-4.16

-72.95

Tax paid

-16.02

-17.18

-339.34

-296.74

Working capital

38.36

-605.01

272.72

324.53

Other operating items

Operating

74.93

-560.38

931.17

774.52

Capital expenditure

22.97

71.32

67.99

-1,002.26

Free cash flow

97.9

-489.06

999.16

-227.73

Equity raised

4,981.17

4,920.49

3,900.75

3,151.59

Investing

-1.95

-25.65

37.14

17.01

Financing

0

0

-144.02

-126.15

Dividends paid

0

0

26.47

105.88

Net in cash

5,077.13

4,405.78

4,819.51

2,920.59

