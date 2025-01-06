Vakrangee Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
67.38
76.67
1,001.96
819.69
Depreciation
-14.78
-14.86
-4.16
-72.95
Tax paid
-16.02
-17.18
-339.34
-296.74
Working capital
38.36
-605.01
272.72
324.53
Other operating items
Operating
74.93
-560.38
931.17
774.52
Capital expenditure
22.97
71.32
67.99
-1,002.26
Free cash flow
97.9
-489.06
999.16
-227.73
Equity raised
4,981.17
4,920.49
3,900.75
3,151.59
Investing
-1.95
-25.65
37.14
17.01
Financing
0
0
-144.02
-126.15
Dividends paid
0
0
26.47
105.88
Net in cash
5,077.13
4,405.78
4,819.51
2,920.59
